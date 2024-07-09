Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 31. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2024

Year-to-Date
2024







Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

70

137

767

6

9

777

7

7

787

9

22

Total

92

175







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

3

3

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

7

13

CH-47 Chinook (New)

1

2

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4

5

F-15 Models

6

7

F/A-18 Models

3

4

KC-46 Tanker

2

5

P-8 Models

2

3

Total1

28

42


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

