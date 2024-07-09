Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries
Jul 09, 2024, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 31. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
70
|
137
|
767
|
6
|
9
|
777
|
7
|
7
|
787
|
9
|
22
|
Total
|
92
|
175
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
3
|
3
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
7
|
13
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
1
|
2
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
4
|
5
|
F-15 Models
|
6
|
7
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
4
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
2
|
5
|
P-8 Models
|
2
|
3
|
Total1
|
28
|
42
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing
