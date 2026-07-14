Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2026

Year-to-Date

2026











Commercial Airplanes Programs









‌ 737 129



243

‌ 767 10



16

‌ 777 7



15

‌ 787 25



40

Total 171



314













Defense, Space & Security Programs









AH-64 Apache (New) 6



8

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 9



24

CH-47 Chinook (New) 4



5

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2



3

F-15 Models 3



4

F/A-18 Models 3



5

KC-46 Tanker 4



8

MH-139 3



5

P-8 Models 1



2

Commercial and Civil Satellites —



1

Total1 35



65

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

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SOURCE Boeing