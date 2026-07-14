Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

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Boeing

Jul 14, 2026, 11:21 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2026

Year-to-Date
2026






Commercial Airplanes Programs




‌     737

129

243

‌     767

10

16

‌     777

7

15

‌     787

25

40

Total

171

314






Defense, Space & Security Programs




   AH-64 Apache (New)

6

8

   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

9

24

   CH-47 Chinook (New)

4

5

   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

3

   F-15 Models

3

4

   F/A-18 Models

3

5

   KC-46 Tanker

4

8

   MH-139

3

5

   P-8 Models

1

2

   Commercial and Civil Satellites



1

Total1

35

65

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:      Investor Relations: [email protected]
                   Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

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