Boeing Continues Platinum Level Sponsorship of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced the continuation of its Platinum Level sponsorship with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), particularly for its annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention. This renewed partnership underscores Boeing's commitment to supporting aviation enthusiasts and the next generation of aviation professionals.

Boeing's formalized support of EAA AirVenture began in 2011 and has grown into one of the largest vendor footprints on the grounds. Under this new three-year agreement, Boeing will maintain naming rights of Boeing Plaza and continue to provide AirVenture admission at no cost to all youth attendees 18 and younger. Other key components of the agreement include Boeing as the Presenting Sponsor of WomenVenture, support for the Airline Crew Check-in, and continued backing of multiple KidVenture activities.

"The participation in AirVenture continues to grow not only within general aviation but also in the commercial, business, and military sectors. It's an ideal stage to showcase Boeing's diverse products and services," said Chris Raymond, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services. "EAA has an impressive global reach with an immense community and helps inspire the next generation of aviation professionals."

Commenting on the renewed agreement, Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman, stated, "Boeing has been a valued partner to EAA over the years. Boeing Plaza has become the heartbeat of AirVenture, and their support of the youth admission has given nearly 500,000 kids the opportunity to explore the incredible world of aviation over the past three years. We are so grateful to see this partnership continue."

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world's most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA's 300,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to www.eaa.org.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is "The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration" and EAA's yearly membership convention. Additional EAA AirVenture information, including advance ticket and camping purchase, is available online at www.eaa.org/airventure. EAA members receive lowest prices on admission rates. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or visit www.eaa.org.

