NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has provided NASA with the second core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF), the core stage is designed to send the Artemis II crew to lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

Boeing delivers rocket stage to NASA, will launch first humans around the moon since Apollo (Boeing photo.)

The Boeing-built rocket stage, which is the largest component of the Artemis II mission, will be loaded onto the Pegasus barge and transported 900 miles to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Once there, it will be integrated with the other Artemis II components, including the upper stage, solid rocket boosters, and NASA's Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. This integration is a crucial step in preparation for the Artemis II launch, scheduled for 2025.

"Boeing-built products helped land humankind on the moon in 1969, and we're proud to continue that legacy through the Artemis generation," said Dave Dutcher, vice president and program manager for Boeing's SLS program. "Together, with NASA and our industry partners and suppliers, we are building the world's most capable rocket and paving the way to deep space through America's rocket factory in New Orleans."

The delivery of Core Stage 2 signifies a major achievement in the development of the SLS rocket. This core stage, measuring over 200 feet tall and powered by four RS-25 engines, alongside two solid-fueled booster rockets, will provide the 8.8 million pounds of necessary thrust to propel Artemis II and future missions into space.

SLS is the only rocket capable of carrying crew and large cargo to the moon and beyond in a single launch. Its unmatched capabilities will deliver human-rated spacecraft, habitats, and science missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

