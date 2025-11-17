The new platform marks a key milestone in Boeing Distribution's modernization and integration journey, and continues to build the foundation for growth.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a key milestone in its ongoing journey to modernize and integrate its distribution businesses with the launch of a new, unified ecommerce website. The new platform brings together Boeing Distribution's portfolio of products and services into one streamlined digital destination, simplifying how customers and suppliers connect, transact and grow with the company.

Boeing Distribution launches unified ecommerce platform

Over the past year, Boeing Distribution has implemented several key initiatives to strengthen operations and elevate the customer experience. These include enhanced AOG (Aircraft on Ground) access for faster response times, an improved customer support model that streamlines communication and resolution, and implementation of a new state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning system to unify data, improve visibility and support more efficient service.

"We want to simplify distribution services, maximize customer performance and be the preferred choice for customers and suppliers in the global distribution marketplace," said William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services. "The new ecommerce website – along with system and service enhancements – represents a significant step forward in that vision. Together, these investments strengthen our foundation and position us for continued growth."

The new Boeing Distribution ecommerce website offers:

Visibility of Boeing's full product catalog and services offerings for commercial, business and general aviation, vertical lift and defense customers.

Smart search, powered by AI, to help customers find products faster

Access in one place to parts and services previously purchased separately from Boeing Distribution (formerly Aviall) and Boeing Distribution Services websites

Real-time inventory visibility and order management

Mobile-friendly design for easy access anytime, anywhere

One single login

"Our integration journey doesn't stop here," said Travis Sullivan, Boeing Distribution vice president and general manager. "Through innovation, operational excellence and stronger supplier collaboration, we are building a modern, connected distribution business that improves the customer experience and provides the parts and services our global customers need, when and where they it."

Visit the new ecommerce website at: https://shop.boeing.com/distribution

