Boeing Donates $500,000 to Assist with Wildfire Recovery and Relief Efforts in Hawaii

News provided by

Boeing

14 Aug, 2023, 19:51 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] is committing $500,000 to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in Hawaii following deadly wildfires that have devastated Maui communities.

"The Boeing family sends our deepest condolences to the people of Hawaii in the wake of the tragic wildfires there," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. "Through support to our nonprofit partners on the ground, we will help affected Maui residents meet their most immediate needs and assist with this beautiful community's rebuilding." 

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

  • $250,000 for American Red Cross to maintain shelters for those seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources.
  • $250,000 for Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund to provide rapid response and recovery including shelter, food, grief support and more to impacted communities.

"Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to provide help and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires."

"Our focus with the Maui Strong Fund at this stage is to bring relief to Maui residents as quickly and effectively as possible. Funding is going directly to partners on the ground who are providing shelter, food, showers, animal care, grief support and other services as they arise," said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of Hawai'i Community Foundation. "A heartfelt mahalo (thank you) to Boeing and other donors who have stepped up to support our community in the times we need it most—the level of generosity we've seen in the past few days has been truly unprecedented."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of wildfire relief efforts.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where our colleagues live and work. Boeing employs 151 people in Hawaii.

Boeing is active and engaged in Hawaii communities, contributing more than $760,000 to charitable causes over the last five years. Boeing donated more than $6 million to disaster relief and humanitarian efforts globally in 2022.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact:
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

