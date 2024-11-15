Boeing Elects Tim Buckley to Board of Directors

- Buckley to join Finance and Governance & Public Policy committees

News provided by

Boeing

Nov 15, 2024, 12:15 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] Board of Directors today announced that it has elected Tim Buckley as its newest member, effective January 1, 2025. Buckley will serve on the Finance and Governance & Public Policy committees.

Buckley, 55, previously served as Chair and CEO of The Vanguard Group, where he successfully led one of the largest investment management firms in the world, with nearly $10 trillion in assets under management.

"Tim is a renowned, trusted leader who brings the voice of the investor and a track record of business success to our Board," said Boeing Board Chair Steve Mollenkopf. "Tim's familiarity with the broad investor community, expertise managing complex business operations and ability to positively lead through change will bring additional important perspective to our Board."

During Buckley's tenure as CEO, Vanguard's assets under management grew 80 percent, driven by the firm's focus on offering products and developing digital services that improve clients' long-term success. Prior to serving as Vanguard's CEO, Buckley held multiple roles of increasing responsibility throughout his 33-year career at the firm, including as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer.

The 12th member of the board, Buckley will be the tenth new director added since 2019, as part of the board's refreshment efforts. These directors collectively bring significant experience in aerospace, safety, engineering, manufacturing, cyber, artificial intelligence, software, risk oversight, audit, supply chain management, sustainability and finance.

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boeing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Boeing: Air Cargo Traffic to Double by 2043 as Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Boeing: Air Cargo Traffic to Double by 2043 as Emerging Markets Drive Growth

With a strong air cargo market exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Boeing [NYSE: BA] forecasts continued long-term growth, saying air cargo traffic will...
Avia Solutions Group Orders up to 80 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Gear Up Expansion

Avia Solutions Group Orders up to 80 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Gear Up Expansion

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) provider, today announced its first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics