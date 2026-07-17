Boeing Forecasts $4.9 Trillion Commercial Aviation Support and Services Market and Demand for more than 2.4 Million New Aviation Personnel Over 20 Years

Boeing projects $4.9 trillion aviation services market and demand for more than 2.4 million commercial aviation professionals through 2045

Industry faces production, supply chain and workforce constraints as digitalization and sustainability reshape aviation services

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its comprehensive 20-year outlook for the commercial aviation services market, the Boeing Services Market Outlook, and the Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook, focused on projected workforce requirements. Over the next two decades, Boeing forecasts a $4.9 trillion support and services market, alongside a demand for over 2.4 million new commercial aviation professionals.

According to Boeing's 2026 Commercial Market Outlook, sustained growth in commercial aviation is expected to continue, with demand and traffic set to double over the next 20 years. The report also indicated near-term disruptions will not have an impact on long-term aviation growth.

Key Trends Shaping the Services Market

Several key trends are expected to influence the commercial aviation services market over the next 20 years:

Efficiency initiatives focusing on aircraft lifecycle management

Increased aircraft digitalization and data-driven services

Geographic shifts in aviation services needs

Transformation and growing demand for the aviation workforce

Retirements driving attrition and increasing personnel demand

"As we look toward the future, we see strong demand for services across the portfolio, new opportunities as fleets become more digitally enabled and a growing need for a skilled workforce," said Chris Raymond, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. "To meet those needs we will continue to digitally modernize our business and invest in skilled people and customer-focused improvements to keep aircraft flying safely and efficiently for years to come."

Workforce Demand: Over 2.4 Million New Aviation Professionals Needed

Fueled by fleet growth and evolving market demands, Boeing's 2026 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects an industry need for approximately:

674,000 pilots

728,000 maintenance technicians

1,023,000 cabin crew members

This totals more than 2.4 million new personnel globally through 2045. Two-thirds of this demand will replace retiring personnel, while one-third will support fleet growth. Boeing highlights competency-based training and assessment, and advancements in technologies that will transform aviation training. These tools enhance hands-on learning and situational awareness, key to addressing shortages of pilots and technicians globally.

"Our industry will keep the expanding global fleet flying safely and efficiently by investing in workforce development worldwide," said Chris Broom, Vice President, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "Immersive technologies will enhance training, supporting Competency-Based Training and Assessment approaches to ensure the highest quality aviation training."

Regional Breakdown of Services and Personnel Demand through 2045

Region New Pilots New

Technicians New Cabin

Crew Total New

Personnel Total

Services

and

Support

Demand Global 674,000 728,000 1,023,000 2,425,000 $4,9T Africa 22,000 25,000 28,000 75,000 $140B China 123,000 131,000 171,000 425,000 $875B Eurasia 153,000 169,000 249,000 571,000 $1,185B Latin

America 38,000 42,000 56,000 136,000 $260B Middle East 67,000 65,000 104,000 236,000 $475B North

America 122,000 125,000 191,000 438,000 $995B Northeast

Asia 24,000 28,000 43,000 95,000 $200B Oceania 11,000 12,000 18,000 41,000 $85B South Asia 48,000 48,000 54,000 150,000 $220B Southeast

Asia 66,000 83,000 109,000 258,000 $425B

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to future demand for commercial airplanes and aviation personnel, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors, including economic conditions in the United States and globally, general industry conditions as they may impact us or our customers, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

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SOURCE Boeing