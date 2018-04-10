Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

"Lion Air is very excited to be a launch customer of the latest version of the 737. This airplane delivers a new level of fuel efficiency and operating economics and fits in perfectly with our fleet of modern airplanes," said Edward Sirait, President Director, the Lion Air Group. "We are proud to continue our tradition of innovation at Lion Air as we again lead the way with new airplane technology."

The Lion Air Group was first in the world to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order the 737 MAX 9. Last month, the group became the first to take delivery of a 737 MAX 9, using the airplane's added capacity to launch several international routes.

"We are honored that Lion Air Group, one of the most innovative and fast-growing carriers, has once again placed its trust in the 737 family," said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With the 737 MAX 10, Lion Air will have a range of efficient and reliable options to optimize their network to serve their customers and grow profitably."

The 737 MAX is a family of airplanes that offer about 130 to 230 seats with the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometers). These jets incorporate the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX 10 is the largest variant in the family. At 43.8 m (143 ft 8 in) long, the airplane can seat a maximum of 230 passengers and offer airlines the lowest seat-mile cost ever in a single-aisle aircraft.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,400 orders from 96 customers worldwide. For more information and feature content, visit www.boeing.com/commercial/737max.

