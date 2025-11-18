Boeing: Middle East Airlines Enter New Era of Growth as Region's Fleet Will More Than Double by 2044

Building on 10% of global traffic, Middle East demand for airplanes and services will surge with hub investment and tourism

Strong demand for new widebody passenger jets for long-haul carriers' fleet growth and renewal

Freighter fleet serving specialty cargo to nearly triple, as low-cost carrier expansion drives single-aisle fleet to more than double

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle East carriers are entering a new era of growth and modernization with the region's airplane fleet expected to more than double over the next 20 years, Boeing [NYSE: BA] said today at the 2025 Dubai Airshow. By 2044, the region's share of global passenger traffic will expand beyond 10% with growth fueled by tourism and trade, hub development and an expanding middle class.

Capitalizing on modern hubs, which are well-located within an 8-hour flight from 80% of the world's population, Middle East carriers will further connect people and economies in Europe, Africa and Asia. Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) projects the region's airlines will need nearly 1,400 widebody passenger jets by 2044 – the largest share of new deliveries of all global regions – as they expand global connectivity with newer, more fuel-efficient fleets.

"As passenger traffic in the Middle East continues to outpace global GDP growth, the region is reinforcing its position as a global connector and destination for global travelers," said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of Commercial Marketing. "Carriers will need efficient, versatile airplanes to expand long-haul and regional networks while renewing their fleets for the decades ahead."

Middle Eastern carriers also continue to expand freight capacity and logistics to serve the world's large and fast-growing cargo markets. Of the 185 freighter deliveries expected by 2044, about 75% will be large twin-engine jets designed for high-value, temperature-sensitive and time-critical cargo.

The Middle East CMO also forecasts through 2044:

Low-cost carriers will expand to nearly 25% of Middle East seat capacity, serving middle-class and tourism demand within the region and to South Asia and reaching much of Europe.

The Middle East single-aisle fleet has nearly quadrupled over the last 25 years. Looking ahead, two-thirds of single-aisle deliveries will contribute to growth.

To sustain network expansion and fleet growth, there is demand for $455 billion in commercial aviation services and 234,000 new aviation personnel. The Middle East's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities are an important part of its services ecosystem supporting local fleets and global operators.

New deliveries

(2025-2044)

Regional Jet 30 Single-Aisle 1,430 Widebody 1,370 Freighter 120 Total 2,950

Published annually since 1961, the CMO serves as a key resource for airlines, suppliers, and policymakers shaping the future of aviation. Learn more at cmo.boeing.com.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.

