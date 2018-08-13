Boeing Names Aerospace Industry Leader to Head Boeing AvionX

In this newly-created position, Curran will work across Boeing's commercial, defense and services businesses to further mature the company's aftermarket strategy. He will help advance overall capabilities of the Boeing AvionX organization to provide greater value to customers while driving long-term services growth.

Curran will report to Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services.

"The success of Boeing AvionX depends on aftermarket technologies and innovations that exceed our customers' needs, as well as developing avionics products that add value to our commercial and government platforms," said Deal. "Brendan's extensive expertise, especially as it relates to aftermarket strategies, will enable us to harness incredible opportunities so we can provide our customers more value throughout the lifecycle of their investments."

Prior to Crane Co., Curran was vice president of Business Development, Strategy and Partnerships for commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies Company. Before that, Curran was vice president and general manager of Repair and Supply Chain for Hamilton Sundstrand, a United Technologies Company.

Curran will be based in Plano, Texas, home to Boeing Global Services headquarters.

