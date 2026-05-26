Boeing Saudi Arabia and GACA launch AAM Airspace and Operational Feasibility Analysis with support from SkyGrid, and KAUST

Feasibility analysis to chart pathway from Visual and Instrument Flight Rules to fully Automated Flight Rules for AAM operations across the Kingdom

LISBON, Portugal, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing company, today announced the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Boeing Saudi Arabia and the General Authority of Civil Aviation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GACA) through the launch of an AAM Airspace and Operational Feasibility Analysis. Working alongside King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), the initiative will assess the operational and regulatory viability of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting the implementation of the GACA AAM Roadmap and advancing a pathway toward future Automated Flight Rules (AFR) operations across the Kingdom.

The Feasibility Analysis will evaluate AAM routes and cooperative airspace areas, CNS and other infrastructure, and associated vertiports and airports to demonstrate the viability of safe and sustainable AAM operations for both piloted and remotely piloted aerial vehicles. The project will address operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), and ultimately Automated Flight Rules (AFR) — a framework for fully autonomous flight. Modeled on Boeing's Concept of Operations for Automated Flight Rules, the study targets medium-density, medium-complexity operations with collaborative and responsible automated systems.

Boeing Saudi Arabia and GACA launch AAM Airspace and Operational Feasibility Analysis with support from SkyGrid & KAUST Post this

"The activation of this MoU and the launch of this feasibility analysis represent an important step toward enabling a safe, scalable, and future-ready Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi, Executive Vice President of Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability at GACA. "This initiative reflects GACA's commitment to advancing innovation while maintaining the highest levels of safety and operational integrity. We look forward to collaborating with Boeing Saudi Arabia, SkyGrid, and KAUST to support the implementation of the GACA AAM Roadmap through the development of practical regulatory and operational frameworks that will help shape the future of air mobility and contribute to the National Strategy of Transportation and Logistics Services (NTLS)."

Working together, the parties will conduct a Gap Analysis to identify the required air, ground, and air traffic management technology and infrastructure enablers needed to support UAM and autonomous aircraft operations. The Gap Analysis will lead to an Infrastructure and Technology Roadmap for scaling from VFR and IFR operations to AFR operations in the Kingdom. The analysis will also lead to defined roles and responsibilities of AAM operational stakeholders and propose regulatory changes to enable seamless integration of AAM systems into existing air traffic management frameworks.

"Boeing Saudi Arabia is proud to take this promising initiative as part of a consortium with key stakeholders, translating the vision of our MoU with GACA into concrete action," said Asaad Aljomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia. "This feasibility study reflects our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and to supporting Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility, in alignment with the strategic objectives of the GACA AAM Roadmap. Through collaboration with GACA, SkyGrid, and KAUST, we aim to support the implementation of the GACA AAM Roadmap by developing actionable technology, operational, and regulatory recommendations that will help enable safe, scalable, and next-generation AAM operations across the Kingdom."

The Feasibility Analysis will leverage SkyGrid's expertise in digital operations and AAM traffic management, including traffic surveillance, micro-weather intelligence, vertiport resource management, and GNSS spoofing detection technologies.

"Safe autonomous aircraft operations depend on reliable situational awareness, resilient positioning and timing, and intelligent airspace and aerodrome management," said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. "This feasibility analysis will help define how advanced automation and cooperative traffic management can enable safe, scalable AAM operations across increasingly complex airspace environments — creating a pathway from today's Visual and Instrument Flight Rules toward fully Automated Flight Rules in the future."

KAUST, which previously signed an MoU with SkyGrid to advance AAM technologies and operations in Saudi Arabia, will provide research and technical expertise to underpin the scientific foundations of the analysis. "KAUST is uniquely positioned to contribute to this initiative through our expertise in engineering, data science, and systems research," said Dr. Ian Campbell, Senior Vice President, National Transformation Institute, KAUST. "Together with Boeing Saudi Arabia, SkyGrid, and GACA, we will help validate the operational concepts and technical infrastructure needed to ensure the Kingdom's AAM ecosystem meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency."

The project will deliver a comprehensive baseline assessment and key gap analysis, providing valuable input to support the implementation and advancement of the GACA AAM Roadmap and enabling safe, scalable, and efficient Advanced Air Mobility operations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integrating and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations. SkyGrid is part of Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility Company, headquartered in California. Visit www.skygrid.com to learn more.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait. Visit www.boeing.com to learn more.

About General Authority of Civil Aviation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GACA):

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is the regulatory body responsible for civil aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. GACA leads efforts to ensure aviation safety, develop the national air transport system, and implement strategies that support economic diversification and development. Visit www.gaca.gov.sa to learn more.

About King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world's most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food and health, water, energy, environment, and the digital domain. The University brings together the best minds and ideas from around the world with the goal of advancing science and technology through distinctive, collaborative research. KAUST is a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world. Visit www.kaust.edu.sa to learn more.

SOURCE SkyGrid