SkyGrid and Wisk Release 'Enabling Scalable Urban Air Mobility Through Automated Flight Rules' Paper

New paper builds on the 2025 Automated Flight Rules Concept of Operations and outlines a path to scalable, high-density UAM integration

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Third-Party Service Provider (TSP), and Wisk Aero, an autonomous aviation company, have released a new white paper, Enabling Scalable Urban Air Mobility Through Automated Flight Rules, outlining how Automated Flight Rules (AFR) can enable the safe and scalable integration of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operations into global airspace.

Enabling Scalable Urban Air Mobility Through Automated Flight Rules

The white paper builds on the Automated Flight Rules Concept of Operations jointly released by SkyGrid, Wisk, and Boeing in December 2025, advancing the conversation from a high-level framework to a focused application for low-altitude UAM operations.

As passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft move closer to commercial operations, integrating high-tempo flights into already complex urban airspace remains a critical challenge. SkyGrid and Wisk propose that scalable UAM will require a coordinated evolution of airspace management, including:

Advanced automated traffic management systems

The introduction of new airspace structures, referred to as Class X airspace

The establishment of a new operating mode, Automated Flight Rules

AFR is designed to complement — not replace — existing Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). While traditional flight rules rely on human-to-human voice coordination and air traffic control separation services, AFR enables properly equipped aircraft to use certified automation for conflict management and decision-making. This shift supports higher-density operations while maintaining safety and reducing controller workload.

The white paper focuses specifically on how AFR can support UAM operations in low-altitude (< 4000ft. AGL) urban environments, where flights are expected to operate at tempos comparable to major airports and in close proximity to existing Class B, C, and D airspace.

"Urban Air Mobility cannot scale under today's human-centric traffic management model alone," said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. "Automated Flight Rules represent the next logical evolution in aviation — leveraging certified automation to enable predictable, high-density operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety. This white paper provides a practical framework for how that future can be realized."

"As we prepare for commercial operations, airspace modernization must evolve alongside aircraft innovation, which is why Wisk is designing the Gen 6 aircraft to be compatible with the AFR concepts outlined in this whitepaper," said Erick Corona, Head of Systems and Operations Integration at Wisk. "This paper outlines how AFR and automated traffic management can unlock scalable, efficient operations in urban environments, enabling us to deliver safe and accessible autonomous AAM at scale."

The paper introduces a layered approach to automated conflict management, beginning with strategic conflict management prior to takeoff through demand-capacity balancing and operational intent validation. This approach conditions traffic flows in advance, enabling high-density operations without overwhelming traditional air traffic control (ATC) systems. Subsequent layers address in-flight conflict management and collision avoidance, creating a comprehensive framework for scalable UAM integration.

Together, these elements establish a scalable operating model for low-altitude UAM, combining automated traffic management, new airspace structures, and Automated Flight Rules to enable high-density operations beyond today's system constraints. SkyGrid and Wisk invite regulators, ANSPs, and industry stakeholders worldwide to collaborate in validating and advancing this concept to support the safe, long-term growth of Urban Air Mobility.

Download the white paper.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integrating and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations. SkyGrid is part of Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility Company, headquartered in California. Learn more about SkyGrid here.

About Wisk

Wisk, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing, is an autonomous aviation company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Learn more about Wisk at wisk.aero.

SOURCE SkyGrid