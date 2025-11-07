Boeing South Carolina Breaks Ground on 787 Site Expansion

Expanded footprint to support future 787 production increases as global demand grows.

Project to support 1,000 new jobs and more than $1 billion in investments.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] today marked the groundbreaking of its Boeing South Carolina (BSC) site expansion. Home of the 787 Dreamliner program, BSC is set to increase production to a rate of 10 airplanes per month in 2026. The new expansion will allow the site to support higher 787 production rates given strong market demand.

A rendering of Boeing’s Second 787 Final Assembly Building when complete (Credit: Boeing)

In late 2024, Boeing announced plans to expand and upgrade its site near Charleston International Airport and a second campus. The company is investing more than $1 billion in this infrastructure program and plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next five years. The expansion will include:

A new final assembly building similar in size to the current final assembly building, which is roughly 1.2 million square feet, and will include airplane production positions, production support and office space.

A parts preparation area facility, a vertical fin paint facility, Flight Line stalls and more at the Airport Campus.

Additions to the Interiors Responsibility Center, where many of the 787's interior components are made.

The construction effort will employ more than 2,500 people with over 6.2 million construction hours from the joint venture of HITT Contracting and BE&K Building Group.

Ninety customers from around the world have placed more than 2,250 orders for the 787 Dreamliner family, making it the best-selling widebody passenger airplane of all time.

After more than 1,200 deliveries, the 787 backlog stands at nearly 1,000 airplanes, including more than 300 orders added just this year. In all, the commercial aviation industry is expected to need more than 7,800 new widebody airplanes over the next two decades, according to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook.

"We continue to see strong demand for the 787 Dreamliner family and its market-leading efficiency and versatility. We are making this significant investment today to ensure Boeing is ready to meet our customer's needs in the years and decades ahead, said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This site expansion is a testament to the incredible work of our Boeing teammates and deepens our commitment to them, to South Carolina, and to American manufacturing."

For more than a decade, BSC has been the home of the full 787 Dreamliner production cycle. Teammates fabricate, assemble and deliver the three Dreamliner models – 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 – to customers around the world. The company established operations in South Carolina in 2009 and currently employs more than 8,200 people across its campuses in North Charleston and in Orangeburg.

"With visionary leadership, President Trump is restoring America's industrial base and breathing life back into our great manufacturing states, including the great state of South Carolina," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "We are proud to work alongside American businesses to build the world's greatest products, create high-paying jobs, and safeguard the economic and national security of our nation."

"Boeing's continued investment in South Carolina is a tremendous vote of confidence in our state's people and business climate," said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. "This $1 billion expansion and the creation of 1,000 new jobs will strengthen our position as a global leader in aerospace and advanced manufacturing. We are grateful for Boeing's partnership and commitment to the Lowcountry, which will bring new opportunities and economic prosperity across our state."

"Boeing's decision to dramatically increase production capability of the 787 in Charleston is the ultimate vote of confidence for the South Carolina workforce," said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. "I'm so pleased that Boeing is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to South Carolina. The Boeing employees in our state have proven that they are worth the investment. This expanded production will create more jobs and ensure the viability of Boeing in South Carolina for decades to come."

"Today's groundbreaking represents a significant milestone not just for Boeing but for the state of South Carolina," said U.S. Senator Tim Scott. "This expansion will create more than a thousand quality jobs and reinforce our state's leadership in developing a strong workforce and pro-business environment. I look forward to the opportunities and prosperity this investment will bring to the Lowcountry and beyond."

"The expansion of the Boeing plant in North Charleston is welcome news," said U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn. "Boeing has positioned South Carolina as a leader in the manufacturing and aerospace industry, and has created unprecedented opportunity for our workforce. This new expansion will create 1,000 new jobs. I'm thrilled for this next phase of growth, and look forward to our continuing partnership."

