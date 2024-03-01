Boeing Statement on Discussions with Spirit AeroSystems

Boeing

01 Mar, 2024, 16:15 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) today issued the following statement:

We have been working closely with Spirit AeroSystems and its leadership to strengthen the quality of the commercial airplanes that we build together. We confirm that our collaboration has resulted in preliminary discussions about making Spirit AeroSystems a part of Boeing again. 

We believe that the reintegration of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems' manufacturing operations would further strengthen aviation safety, improve quality and serve the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders. 

Although there can be no assurance that we will be able to reach an agreement, we are committed to finding ways to continue to improve the safety and quality of the airplanes on which millions of people depend each and every day.

