Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2025

Year-to-Date

2025











Commercial Airplanes Programs









‌‌‍737 121



330

‍767 6



20

‍777 9



29

‍787 24



61

Total 160



440













Defense, Space & Security Programs









AH-64 Apache (New) 8



14

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 7



28

CH-47 Chinook (New) —



1

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2



9

F-15 Models 3



7

F/A-18 Models 3



12

KC-46 Tanker 4



9

MH-139 1



6

P-8 Models 2



4

Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



4

Total1 32



94

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.‍

SOURCE Boeing