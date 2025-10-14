Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Oct 14, 2025, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2025


Year-to-Date
2025







Commercial Airplanes Programs






  ‌‌‍737   

121



330


  ‍767

6



20


  ‍777

9



29


  ‍787

24



61


Total

160



440








Defense, Space & Security Programs






   AH-64 Apache (New)

8



14


   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

7



28


   CH-47 Chinook (New)



1


   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2



9


   F-15 Models

3



7


   F/A-18 Models

3



12


   KC-46 Tanker

4



9


   MH-139

1



6


   P-8 Models

2



4


   Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



4


Total1

32



94


1  Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] 


Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Boeing Awarded Approximately $2.7 Billion in Multiyear Contracts for PAC‑3 Seeker Production

Boeing, Leonardo Partner for US Army Flight School Next Contract

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Leonardo are collaborating to pursue the U.S. Army's Flight School Next contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) service...
More Releases From This Source
