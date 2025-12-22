BofA Commits $10 Million in Capital for Residents and Small Businesses Impacted by L.A. Wildfires

Clearinghouse CDFI (CCDFI) will use its fire-designated funding to finance property acquisition or single-family home development undertaken by nonprofit partners. It will also make capital available to small businesses for rebuilding expenses that outpace insurance proceeds and for the funding to resume operations.

makes loans to support homeownership, economic development, and nonprofit facilities in the Altadena and Pasadena areas. It is working with various Altadena stakeholders to acquire vacant lots for redevelopment, with nonprofit developers working with local residents to rebuild multiple homes simultaneously, and local businesses rebuilding their storefronts. Pacific Community Ventures' RESTORE LA Fund offers no-fee loans to small businesses of $10,000–$100,000 at a 3% interest rate that can be used to replace damaged property or equipment, support worker retention or payroll expenses, and fund other recovery needs. Businesses also receive pro bono technical assistance and access PCV's climate resilience lending program.

"Having extensive experience supporting clients and communities through various disasters over the years, Bank of America is uniquely positioned with the expertise, capital and connections to support LA's next chapter. Today's $10 million capital investment will be allocated by our CDFI partners who have been on the ground supporting these impacted communities. As Angelenos continue our long-term recovery following the January fires, our zero-percent capital helps the CDFIs offer lower interest financing for families and business owners to recover and rebuild," said Raul Anaya, Head of Local Markets Strategy and President, Bank of America Los Angeles.

As the nation's largest private CDFI investor, with $2 billion in loans, deposits, capital grants and equity investments across more than 250 CDFI partners, Bank of America this year began to utilize its CDFI lending platform to allocate capital for disaster recovery needs in Asheville following Hurricane Helene and following the floods in Texas Hill Country.

These capital investments by Bank of America build on the company's ongoing efforts to address the evolving needs of impacted clients and communities, most recently announcing its Rebuild Solution to help qualifying mortgage clients rebuild their homes. The bank will also rebuild its destroyed financial centers in Altadena and Pacific Palisades; and continues to award grants. So far, $3.5 million in philanthropic grants have been distributed to local nonprofits for fire and business support, in addition to thought leadership and employee volunteerism provided to foundations and nonprofits.

