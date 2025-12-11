BofA's AI Solution CashPro Forecasting™ Helps Clients Navigate Year of Volatility

"Economic uncertainty is the new normal across global markets," said Winnie Chen, head of Global Payments Solutions for Asia Pacific at Bank of America. "It's critical we equip our clients with the best tools, insights, and resources so they can navigate this complexity with confidence and make timely, informed decisions."

When markets gyrated earlier this year, clients turned to CashPro Forecasting to gauge the impact of tariffs and interest rates on their business. One indicator of this engagement is the number of workspaces users create and share within their company. In Q2, that figure rose 113% above the norm, peaking on April 15 and June 18. Clients highlight this as a key advantage: the tool gives teams shared visibility and a collaborative way to assess how news events could affect their company.

"We have identified several productive use cases for the BofA CashPro Forecasting tool. Its intuitive yet dynamic design has made implementation straightforward and allowed multiple teams to quickly derive value. Over time, I'm confident we will discover even more ways to leverage this tool," said Sal Campo, Enterprise Cash Management Manager at Toyota Financial Services North America.

How it works

Typically, cash forecasting is completed on spreadsheets and is a heavily manual exercise that can commonly take up to a week to complete, by which time the data is usually out of date and the activities begin again. CashPro Forecasting is a proprietary data intelligence tool that automatically integrates account data and applies machine learning to analyze global cash positions, generate accurate forecasts, and deliver actionable insights—all within minutes.

Advantages of CashPro Forecasting

Forecasting speed: Results within minutes, not days.

Forecasting horizon: From one day up to one year ahead.

Ease of access: One click implementation within the CashPro platform.

Comes with CashPro: Included as part of Information Reporting services.

Comprehensive account views: Include global bank account data from other institutions for a holistic picture.

Always learning

In April, the bank launched an enhanced version of the AI model powering CashPro Forecasting. This upgrade enables the solution to process and interpret data 5x faster, helping clients respond more nimbly to market events.

More recently, we introduced Ask Global Payments Solutions, a generative AI tool that supports employees in addressing inquiries.

"We never rest when it comes to advancing our technology," said Jennifer Sanctis, CashPro Product Executive in GPS at Bank of America. "As AI capabilities evolve, Bank of America continues to enhance CashPro Forecasting, ensuring clients stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape."

