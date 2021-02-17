Boggi Milano partners with Tulip to enrich clienteling experiences

Italian menswear brand implements Tulip's solutions in European stores to elevate delivery of customer experiences

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announced today that Italian menswear brand Boggi Milano has selected Tulip for its mobile retail solutions.

Boggi Milano, an Italian fashion brand known for bridging the gap between men's casual and formal wear, is partnering with Tulip to expand its omnichannel customer experience within their European stores. With Tulip's solutions, retail associates can use simple mobile applications to communicate with, and gain a full view of, their customers providing personalized and engaging shopping experiences across all retail platforms.

As one of the most important brands in men's fashion, Boggi Milano is renowned for being innovative in all areas of their business, from fabrics to design and now in-store technology," says Tulip's founder and CEO Ali Asaria. "We're thrilled to partner with them to provide our Clienteling and LiveConnect solutions designed to create more personalized and customer-centric experiences for their clientele."

"For several years, Boggi Milano decided to undertake the omnichannel pathway to be even closer to the needs of our customers and retain them," says Paolo Zanco, Boggi Milano's Italy Country Manager. "Until recently, customers have not received highly personalized offers, since these were based on less specific analysis. We formed a Clienteling project in response to the emerging omnichannel shopper. With Tulip's solutions, we are able to use technology to strengthen the relationship between brand and customers, to create more curated offers to fulfill market needs. Tulip represents a further evolutionary moment of our omnichannel strategy because it allows us to follow our customer in a personalized, individual way and in line with the needs of our customers. In fact, we have included the omnichannel personal shopper in the store."

Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We continue to build Tulip solutions to help retailers stay engaged with customers, make it accessible to shop, and provide quality customer experiences.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com

SOURCE Tulip