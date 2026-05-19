Thunderly Expands Its Client Portfolio with Early Childhood Education Leader Celebree School

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderly, a full-service franchise marketing agency, has added Celebree School, a fast-growing early childhood education franchise, to its expanding client roster.

Known for its strong focus on nurturing education and community-driven growth, Celebree continues to scale its footprint across the United States, bringing high-quality childcare and early learning programs to families nationwide.

Thunderly will lead a comprehensive digital marketing and franchise development lead generation support program designed to accelerate Celebree's growth. The scope of work includes paid media strategy and execution, search and social advertising, creative development, SEO-driven content, website optimization, and ongoing analytics and reporting.

"Celebree is a standout brand in one of the most important sectors in franchising: early childhood education," said Scott White, CEO of Thunderly Marketing. "Their commitment to quality, community and thoughtful expansion aligns perfectly with how we approach growth. Our data-driven marketing strategy is designed to help accelerate their franchise development and strengthen their digital presence in an increasingly competitive landscape."

The partnership reflects Celebree's continued momentum as it expands into new markets and invests in building a strong, scalable brand presence to support long-term franchise growth.

Thunderly is nationally recognized as a leading franchise marketing agency built to make brands grow. Most recently, the agency introduced its proprietary Thunderly AIM Model (Amplified Integrated Marketing), developed in direct response to the rise of AI-generated search and large language models (LLMs).

As brand visibility becomes increasingly shaped by AI-driven platforms, the AIM Model is designed to help franchisors maintain control of their messaging through a structured, cohesive and highly adaptable marketing approach.

For more information about Thunderly, visit www.thunderlymarketing.com.

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands. Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary AIM Model (Amplified Integrated Marketing), Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

SOURCE Thunderly Marketing