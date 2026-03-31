Boka Expands Nationwide Across All 4,500 Walmart Stores With New Sensitivity Toothpaste and End-Cap

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boka, the science-backed personal care brand redefining oral care through the power of nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), today announced its full nationwide expansion into all 4,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. The milestone marks a major step in Boka's mission to make premium, fluoride-free oral wellness accessible to more households nationwide.

Boka Whitening Toothpaste

Building on its successful September 2025 debut, Boka is expanding both its footprint and its assortment at Walmart. The rollout was supported by a month-long end-cap across 2,495 locations, increasing visibility for the brand's modern, whole-body approach to oral care.

The expanded Walmart lineup features Boka's signature nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha) technology, a biocompatible mineral inspired by the natural structure of tooth enamel. Building on Boka's September debut, which introduced n-Ha Toothpaste in Ela Mint and Probiotic Toothpaste in Citrus Mint, the March expansion significantly broadens the brand's in-store and online portfolio with entirely new product lines, formats, and flavors across sensitivity care, whitening, and kids oral care. Headlining the rollout is Boka's Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth, launched February 24, which combines 5% potassium nitrate with n-Ha in a crave-worthy Mint Cream flavor to help reduce tooth sensitivity without fluoride, parabens, or SLS.

The expanded lineup now includes eight new items:

N-Ha Toothpaste ($9.88): Ela Mint, Cinna Mint, and Cherry Blossom (3.4 oz)

Whitening Toothpaste ($9.88) : Refresh Mint (3.4 oz)

Kids Toothpaste ($9.88): Orange Cream, Strawberry Mango, Blueberry Dragon Fruit, and Watermelon Mint (3.4 oz)

Probiotic Toothpaste ($11.88): Probiotic Citrus Mint (3.4 oz)

Sensitive Toothpaste ($11.88): Sensitive Mint Cream (3.4 oz)

"We are thrilled to bring Boka to every Walmart door in the country," said Sarah Mountcastle Mitchell, General Manager at Boka. "This expansion represents a major step in making our products more accessible, with more doors, more SKUs, and more ways for customers to experience Boka. We've seen tremendous success at Walmart so far, and they've been fantastic partners in helping us grow. We're excited to continue expanding our presence and bringing high-performance, modern oral care to communities across the country."

"We've been really encouraged by customer response to Boka since its September debut," said Blake Barron, Oral Care Merchandising Director at Walmart. "Expanding the assortment and availability to more stores allows us to give even more customers access to high-quality, modern oral care options."

For more information about Boka, visit www.boka.com and follow @boka on Instagram and @loveyourboka on TikTok.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected].

About Boka:

Founded in 2015, Boka's oral care products are made with premium materials that deliver a comfortable, effective cleaning at a competitive price point. Boka's products are powered by nature + n-Ha (nano-hydroxyapatite), a modern evolution in dentistry (hydroxyapatite makes up the primary foundation of teeth and bones). All Boka toothpastes are fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, free of artificial colors, and powered by n-Ha. Boka is available nationwide at Boka.com, Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, CVS, Sprouts, Erewhon, H-E-B, and Fresh Thyme.

SOURCE Boka