BOLD-100 Demonstrates Nanomolar Range Inhibition of Live COVID-19 In Vitro

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has in vitro data showing that its lead clinical-stage therapeutic, BOLD-100, successfully inhibits live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) within a therapeutic range. This data is further supported by recent literature from independent researchers suggesting that GRP78, the primary target for BOLD-100, is an increasingly attractive antiviral target.

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) A data-driven development strategy

Stephen Barr, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Western University and a member of Bold Therapeutics' COVID-19 Consortium, recently generated and subsequently confirmed in vitro data showing nanomolar half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values for BOLD-100 in a cytopathic effect assay using a Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Barr runs a BSL-3 lab that allow his team to study the most dangerous pathogens such as HIV, Ebola-like virus, West Nile virus – and, most recently, SARS-CoV-2.

"We are encouraged by this preliminary data demonstrating potent antiviral activity of BOLD-100 against SARS-CoV-2," explained Dr. Barr. "This data is a critical step toward using BOLD-100 to support patients with COVID-19, and we look forward to generating additional data in other antiviral models to both confirm and expand on these results."

Data generated concurrently from other Bold Therapeutics' COVID-19 Consortium researchers shows that BOLD-100 is also effective against other viruses, suggesting potential utility against future viral pandemics.

BOLD-100 is a first-in-class anti-resistance ruthenium-based small molecule drug which selectively inhibits stress-induced upregulation of GRP78 – an important resistance, survival and proliferation pathway common across cancers. Recent evidence suggests that GRP78 plays a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication. This is articulated in the recent review by Dr. Lee, a GRP78 expert at the University of Southern California, entitled: "The stress-inducible molecular chaperone GRP78 as potential therapeutic target for Coronavirus infection."

In June, Bold Therapeutics announced its COVID-19 Consortium which so far includes Stephen Barr, PhD (Western University), François Jean, PhD and Ted Steiner, MD (University of British Columbia), Marc-André Langlois, PhD, (University of Ottawa), and Len Seymour, PhD, (University of Oxford).

"We have assembled an enviable team to explore BOLD-100's efficacy in treating SARS-CoV-2 and the mechanisms underlying this efficacy," stated E. Russell McAllister, CEO. "Amidst surging coronavirus cases and uncertainty around the timing and effectiveness of vaccines, novel therapeutics are desperately needed – not just for the current crisis, but inevitable future pandemics. Our data and supporting literature – more than 150 academic articles – suggest that BOLD-100 could substantially reduce severity of infection, shortening hospital stays and reducing morbidities and mortalities. With an entirely novel mechanism of action, BOLD-100 could be combined synergistically with other antiviral therapies. With established safety and tolerability from a Phase 1 study in advanced cancer, an open IND with the FDA, and a commercially scalable manufacturing process, we are optimally positioned to address this urgent unmet need in a relevant timeframe. We expect additional confirmatory data from our COVID-19 Consortium and are prepared to initiate human clinical trials expeditiously once we secure the necessary funding and/or partnerships."

