Bold Adds GLP-1 Prescriptions to Virtual Weight Management Program for Seniors

Bold's approach promotes muscle preservation and quality weight loss by pairing medication with comprehensive lifestyle support

As part of CMS' Bridge program, Bold will only prescribe FDA-approved drugs and will not apply markup to medications, prioritizing safety, access, and affordability

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold, an AI-enabled healthy aging company focused on making prevention more accessible for today's seniors, today announced the expansion of its clinician-led weight management program to include GLP-1 prescriptions. Driven by strong member demand, Bold is launching this capability as part of the CMS Bridge program to offer a safe approach to older-adult weight management that reduces frailty risk and promotes quality weight loss.

"The current weight loss landscape is failing older adults by prioritizing quick fixes over long-term health and muscle preservation. Seniors who choose GLP-1s for weight loss deserve a provider that values their safety and is focused on maximizing their quality of life," said Amanda Rees, co-founder and CEO of Bold. "In adding GLP-1s to our existing weight management offering, we have built a program specifically for Medicare members that addresses the risks GLP-1s can pose to older people and supports seniors' goals of aging with agency."

While GLP-1 medications are highly effective for weight loss, older adults taking them are particularly vulnerable to sarcopenia, or severe muscle loss, which can increase the risk of falls, fracture, and loss of independence. Bold's virtual weight management program combines access to experienced providers trained in lifestyle and obesity medicine, personalized strength and balance programs led by senior-focused trainers, and evidence-based nutrition and healthy aging educational resources that help seniors navigate their weight-loss journey with confidence.

"While we are still learning about GLP-1s and older people, it's abundantly clear that these drugs can deliver powerful benefits when prescribed by providers who always put their patients first," said Sandeep Palakodeti, Chief Medical Officer of Bold. "That means taking the time to determine if the drugs are appropriate in the first place, and then complementing them with the right exercise, nutrition, and ongoing support seniors need to feel assured they are on the right path."

Bold's model is designed to act as a complement to primary care, giving seniors the comprehensive, wraparound support needed to pursue a healthy weight while maintaining strong connectivity with their regular doctors. Members have monthly check-ins with their personalized care teams along with ongoing access to providers through the Bold app to ensure weight-loss journeys are progressing as intended. For payers, this model acts as an extension of a member's care team, helping to protect against the elevated risks that GLP-1 usage can pose to older populations — such as falls, fractures, and hospitalization — while improving member experience measured by the CAHPS survey.

With a clinical team that includes physicians who are Board-certified in obesity medicine, Bold is committed to quality, safety, and affordability. Bold's program will only prescribe FDA-approved drugs and will not apply any markup to the medications.

This program is the latest expansion for Bold's functional health and lifestyle clinic, which offers virtual appointments with doctors, nurse practitioners, licensed social workers, nutritionists, and more to help members stay healthy, reduce pain, lose weight, and age with dignity. Bold's weight management program is available in select states to start, with more on the way. Interested seniors should visit agebold.com to learn more.

About Bold

Bold is an AI-enabled healthy aging company that helps older adults stay strong, mobile, and independent. Through a multidisciplinary care team including doctors, nurse practitioners, licensed social workers and nutritionists, personalized exercise programs, targeted education, and behavior-change support, Bold addresses one of healthcare's largest and fastest-growing cost drivers: preventable age-related decline. Bold's expanded virtual health and lifestyle clinic services receive a 4.9 out of 5-star average rating from patients, with more than 80% scheduling a follow-up appointment.

Bold works with the nation's largest Medicare Advantage plans and ACOs to improve outcomes for aging populations while meaningfully reducing downstream costs, with more than 12 million seniors eligible through their payer or provider. Clinical and commercial results have demonstrated up to $1,500 in total cost of care reduction within a year, up to 40% reduction in falls and related hospitalizations, and improved member quality of life and satisfaction.

Learn more at agebold.com.

Media contact

120/80 Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold