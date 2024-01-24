Bold Leadership for a New Era: ulrich medical USA® Welcomes Jim Bruty as Chief Executive Officer to Build Upon its Legacy of Innovation

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, the pioneer in expandable corpectomy devices and a market leader in spine technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Bruty as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Bruty joined the company in March 2023 as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and brings over 20 years of commercial leadership within the orthopedic and spine technology industry.

Jim Bruty, President & Chief Executive Officer, ulrich medical USA

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim into this new role," said Klaus Kiesel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ulrich medical USA and Chief Executive Officer, ulrich medical. "Jim is an experienced commercial executive with deep industry knowledge and meaningful relationships within the spine surgeon community. He is passionate about our mission and values and is the right leader to guide ulrich medical USA through its next phase of growth."

Mr. Bruty joined ulrich medical USA with an impressive track record of success in the orthopedic and spine sectors. As the company's COO, Mr. Bruty directed a variety of activities including commercial development, marketing, customer service, administration, and operations. Prior to joining ulrich medical USA, he spent 10 years at 4WEB Medical as SVP of Sales and Marketing where he led all commercial activities. Before that, Mr. Bruty spent nine years at Stryker where he held numerous roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing leadership. Mr. Bruty also worked for Brainlab for several years.

"I am honored to lead ulrich medical USA and build upon its legacy of excellence," commented Mr. Bruty. "Together with the talented team already in place and the high-quality suite of products we offer spine surgeons for their degenerative, deformity, and trauma procedures, I am confident that we can achieve even greater success."

Mr. Bruty succeeds Hans Stover, who played a crucial role in establishing a foundation of growth and profitability for ulrich medical USA over his 14-year tenure.

About ulrich medical USA

ulrich medical USA, headquartered in Plano, Texas is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of cutting-edge medical technology that restores function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing.

The company is a subsidiary of ulrich medical, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany that develops, produces and distributes spinal systems and contrast media injectors. Founded in 1912, the family-owned, privately held company operates in 74 countries. Pioneers of expandable technology, surgeons worldwide have trusted in ulrich products for over 100 years.

American ingenuity, German precision.

Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

