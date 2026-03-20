Bold Therapeutics Attending BIO-Europe Spring 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded to develop and commercialize novel metallotherapeutics, announces that they are attending BIO-Europe Spring 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal next week from March 23-25.

Bold Therapeutics is focused on addressing high unmet medical needs through innovative mechanisms of action that provide a transformative approach to oncology treatment. The company's lead asset, BOLD-100, is a first-in-class ruthenium-based small molecule currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. By targeting the GRP78/UPR pathway to disrupt cancer survival, BOLD-100 has demonstrated compelling clinical efficacy in advanced cancers while significantly reducing the incidence of chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.

In Lisbon, Bold Therapeutics will be meeting with collaborators and potential partners, sharing updates on recent data readouts and the progress of its Phase 2 randomized controlled study in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer. To date, clinical data has shown encouraging efficacy and a manageable safety profile in heavily pre-treated populations. Further, they will be sharing expanded data on BOLD-100's potent neuroprotection in clinical, translational, and preclinical studies. "As Bold Therapeutics advances BOLD-100 through the clinical development process, we are demonstrating that enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity can be an achievable goal for this candidate product. This unique dual product attribute, boosting important clinical outcomes while sparing patients from peripheral neuropathy, represents a major step forward in patient-centered care and long-term quality of life," says Bold Therapeutics EVP, Jim Pankovich.

If you are headed to BIO-Europe Spring in Lisbon this month and interested in partnering with Bold Therapeutics on the clinical development of BOLD-100, please reach out to Jim Pankovich.

Bold Therapeutics is currently advancing BOLD-100 through a global Phase 2 randomized controlled trial across sites in Canada, European Union, and South Korea. Please visit ClinicalTrials.gov for more information (NCT04421820).

For more information or for interest in investing, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bold-therapeutics.com/

Contact: Jim Pankovich, EVP

(604)262-9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.