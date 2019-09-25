BOLD Worldwide Targets McKinsey and Company by Announcing a Massive Expansion Combining Big Data and Corporate Strategy to Its Leading Marketing and Branding Operation

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLD Worldwide, a leading creative and marketing firm, announced its expansion beyond the advertising industry to challenge the antiquated methods used by traditional consulting firms by unifying and integrating big data, corporate strategy, creative services, and marketing solutions into a predictive driven, cost-effective, end-to-end growth solution for organizations of all sizes.

"For almost fifteen years, BOLD Worldwide supported the growth of some of the most influential brands globally through digital transformation. No matter how much brand value BOLD Worldwide created, there was always a disparity between brand impact and operational strategy. Eighteen months ago, BOLD Worldwide began its journey to eliminate this deficiency by creating a fully integrated solution focusing on brand reach, marketing, strategy, and data analytics that can be deployed immediately to affect our clients' bottom line." Brian Cristiano, Founder & CEO of BOLD Worldwide.

To bring such a grand vision to life, BOLD Worldwide searched the market for partners who possessed a similar vision and is pleased to announce two new investors, Paul Szyarto, now Chief Strategy & Data Officer, as well as Amanda Wild, Chief Operating Officer. Szyarto brings over 20 years of experience in business transformation, technology, and big data strategy, and is a Lecturer at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for communications and Rutgers University for data analytics. Wild has more than 15-years of operational and management experience with revitalizing profit margins and instituting integrated systems for various billion-dollar companies including Sierra Nevada Corporation and is a Lecturer at Rutgers University for data-driven operations.

"It's easy to affect the bottom line of a company through the internal adjustment to people, processes, and technologies, but what happens when this isn't enough to survive in a highly competitive market? What worked yesterday will not work today," says Paul Szyarto. "Companies that want to be successful tomorrow need an innovative approach where all aspects of an organization are unified by data. BOLD Worldwide is the only firm offering such a comprehensive and unified solution. Our ability to leverage predictive analytics for business strategy, marketing and storytelling into a single methodology changes the game."

BOLD Worldwide has also expanded its footprint with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and in London to better serve its clientele with a broader, richer, more accessible team based on a regional deployment model.

"I've seen what is possible while leading the teams at BOLD for more than a year. Our operation has always focused on increasing brand value for our clients, but this new business model allows us to move faster, be predictive, and create an exponential impact to the bottom line – we focus on the growth of our clients and in turn, our clients have supported our expansion," shares Amanda Wild.

The addition of Paul and Amanda as Partners, new service offerings, and global footprint, allows BOLD to quickly and efficiently work with companies in need of organizational change, strategic insights, and full go-to-market support that they can't get from traditional consulting firms or advertising agencies. "We exist to impact the growth of our clients," says Cristiano. "This expansion enables us to deliver impact and results at a scale and scope that is unprecedented in the marketplace - something the big consulting firms and ad agencies simply can not do."

---

About BOLD Worldwide: BOLD Worldwide integrates corporate strategy, story, marketing & technology into an agile methodology that creates massive impact and growth for businesses. BOLD transforms the companies of today into the disruptors of tomorrow.

www.boldworldwide.com

---

Media Contact: Mindie Barnett, MB and Associates Public Relations

O: 856.452.5636 M: 609.923.1639

Mbarnett@mbandassociatespr.com

---

About Brian Cristiano: Brian Cristiano is a self-made entrepreneur, growth strategist, marketing expert, keynote speaker, modern-day storyteller and the founder and CEO of BOLD Worldwide. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, Brian has worked with many prominent brands including; PepsiCo, UFC Gym, Orangetheory Fitness, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DirecTV, Gillette, and Microsoft. Brian is a thought leader and media personality featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, Fortune, Digiday, and AdWeek among many others. Drawing upon his entrepreneurial background, personal life lessons and passion for growth, Brian is a sought-after keynote speaker and strategist for businesses in need of change

About Paul Szyarto: Paul Szyarto is an Oxford University and Wharton Business School educated expert in business operations and technology and has spent the last twenty years maximizing the bottom line of more than 1000 global companies including Microsoft, Goodyear, BP, GE, United Technologies, Kellogg, Alcoa, Autoliv, Darden, Yum, and many more from the Fortune 500 list by redefining how they operate in regards to people, processes, and technologies. He is an expert in the domains of Project/Program Management, Digital Transformation, ERP Architecture, and Corporate Finance Optimization. In addition, he has personally supported the development of more than 20 entrepreneurial assets with cumulative revenues exceeding $250 million. Paul is highly sought after for his speaking abilities with more than 200 events under his belt, and for his insight regarding business and digital transformation by hundreds of agencies including Fox, NBC, The NY Times, Reuters, The Inquirer, Digital Journal, Data IQ, and many more with impressions reaching millions.

About Amanda Wild: Amanda Wild has more than 15 years of leadership overseeing and implementing program management, process design, operational excellence, and cross-functional change initiatives. Amanda has revitalized profit margins and instituted integrated systems for various billion-dollar organizations including Sierra Nevada Corporation. Amanda is also a lecturer at Rutgers University where she speaks about data and operational strategy.

Related Files

BOLD-Worldwide-Presentatin-Deck-0924-2019.pdf

Related Images

bold-worldwide.jpg

BOLD Worldwide

BOLD Worldwide integrates strategy, story, marketing & technology into an agile methodology that creates massive impact and growth for businesses. BOLD transforms the companies of today into the disruptors of tomorrow. www.boldworldwide.com

bold-worldwide-strategy-studios.jpg

BOLD Worldwide - Strategy + Studios + Marketing + Analytics

BOLD integrates strategy, story, marketing, and technology into an agile methodology that unleashes massive impact & growth for companies.

b2b-innovation-growth-is-stifled.jpg

B2B Innovation & growth is stifled by first/last mile practices

Large consulting firms are theory focused without the ability to provide executional resources, while advertising agencies are tactically focused without ability to influence overall organizations.

b2b-strategy-through-execution.jpg

B2B Strategy through Execution

BOLD Worldwide has broken the consulting and advertising business models and designed an end-to-end methodology that delivers impact & growth as a unified partner for organizations.

Related Links

BOLD Worldwide

Strategy Consulting Firm

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/362106479

SOURCE BOLD Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.boldworldwide.com

