Boldyn Networks closes acquisition of Apogee Telecom in the US

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), today announced the close of its acquisition of Apogee Telecom (Apogee), the leading provider of on-campus connectivity infrastructure in the US Higher Education (HED) industry. This bold move expands Boldyn's connectivity offering in the growing education segment by combining Apogee's strong reputation and experience with Boldyn's global expertise and full portfolio of wireless and fiber solutions. It reinforces Boldyn's commitment to improving connectivity across the US, where it has already invested billions of dollars.

Apogee offers managed wireless residential and campus networks, as well as IT solutions, fibre infrastructure as a service, and video services for students, faculty, and staff. With this acquisition, Boldyn will acquire and continue to serve more than 350 HED customers, representing the vast majority of US outsourced on-campus residential infrastructure connectivity.

"The acquisition of Apogee represents a fantastic opportunity for us at Boldyn to bring extended wireless capabilities to the growing US Higher Education segment," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks. "With over 25 years' experience, deep knowledge and an exceptional reputation in this segment, Apogee's expertise and know-how ensures we continue to support US Higher Education institutions with the technology infrastructure services they need to operate and excel in today's digital learning environment."

"These are exciting times for Apogee and the education ecosystem. Apogee has become the technology services partner of choice for colleges and universities in the US to provide the highest quality wireless services to their students and staff," said Scott Drossos, CEO of Apogee. "As a Boldyn Networks company, we are committed to continue serving and delighting our customers with the tailored connectivity infrastructure and managed technology services they have come to expect. Now with broader wireless technical expertise in areas like private LTE, 5G and DAS, combined with unlimited innovation, and the financial backing of Boldyn that's changing the game in the connectivity industry."

"We're eager to welcome the Apogee team to our Boldyn family and further enhance our network connectivity offerings and support to our combined customers. Together, we will expand our connected solutions throughout the US Higher Education market," said Christos Karmis, Boldyn Networks' US CEO. "Connectivity requirements at colleges and universities are growing at some of the fastest rates in the country given the sophisticated user base and their demand for high bandwidth and low latency applications - Boldyn's expertise in building the connectivity backbones of smart cities and large public venues puts us in a unique position to create the 'smart campus' of the future in partnership with leading institutions."

Apogee, a Boldyn Networks company, will become part of Boldyn's US organization, reporting to Christos Karmis, Boldyn Networks' US business CEO. With the addition of Apogee to the Boldyn umbrella, the neutral host leader strengthens its breadth of expertise and reinforces its commitment to unlocking the power of an interconnected future. Through global shared communications infrastructure that spans subway systems, stadiums, real estate, government agencies, airports, heavy industry, and education campuses, Boldyn is enabling new possibilities in the way people live, work and play.

Boldyn Networks was advised by Bank Street Group and Latham & Watkins. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Apogee.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities, next-generation, and bespoke private networks, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

About Apogee Telecom

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate, enriching the campus experience and fostering student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve Higher Education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Managed Campus (networks, managed IT, cloud, and security services), ResNet (residential networks), campus engagement and digital signage, and video services.

