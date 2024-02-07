Boldyn Networks to Provide 5G Connectivity at Asheville Regional Airport

The 5G network will transform Asheville's traveler experience at the newly renovated facility with seamless connectivity in and around the airport.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) has selected Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a leading neutral host provider in the United States and globally, to deliver next generation 5G connectivity in and around the growing airport. The indoor and outdoor distributed antenna system (DAS) network will support all major wireless carriers and bring much-needed cell service to the airport's 1.8 million annual travelers.

"Our AVL Forward project, which will result in a new state-of-the-art passenger terminal designed to elevate the overall travel experience, includes the significant enhancement of connectivity on our campus. Boldyn's expansive network will ensure seamless coverage throughout the terminals, as well in parking garages and surrounding areas. This will improve comfort and efficiency for travelers, retailers, and the wider Asheville community," said Lew Bleiweis, President, and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA). "As the Asheville region continues to experience remarkable growth, the airport will now have a best-in-class network that better meets and even exceeds the needs of our community." 

Asheville Regional Airport has seen a tremendous influx of travelers, ranking among the fastest-growing airports in the country. In 2023, the airport experienced a record year of passenger utilization, surpassing 2 million annual passengers for the first time in its history. The airport's $400 million expansion and renovation project is expected to complete phase one in 2025 and be finalized by late 2026, which will more than double the size of the facility. 

"At Boldyn, we know how important great connectivity is to travelers. With deep experience and knowledge in connecting transport and venues, we deliver a solution that seamlessly allows you to stream entertainment, hail a rideshare, work, or even plan your next trip while on the go," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn's US business. "Our 5G DAS at Asheville Airport will ensure that millions of travelers, vendors and nearby businesses have the security and industry-leading connectivity solutions that they need; making journeys more enjoyable, productive and safe." 

Boldyn's expansive, airport-wide network in Asheville will provide ubiquitous connectivity throughout the airport's terminals, concession stands, gate areas, garages, and ridesharing spaces, as well as to residential areas surrounding the airport. 

Boldyn has a wealth of experience working in some of the largest, most complex and congested transit systems in the world, transforming the traveler experience for tens of millions each day.

About Boldyn Networks
Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of six* companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities and next-generation networks, Boldyn Networks enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs, and global operations span the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy and Hong Kong. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

*Including BAI Communications in the Northern Hemisphere, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks. 

