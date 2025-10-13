OnGo Alliance taps Boldyn's technology expertise with election of US CTO Marc Rohleder to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Rohleder, Boldyn Networks' Chief Technology Officer, US, has been elected to serve on the OnGo Alliance Board of Directors. This appointment and Boldyn's existing membership with the OnGo Alliance reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the shared spectrum ecosystem, particularly in the CBRS domain.

The OnGo Alliance, a leading consortium dedicated to accelerating development, commercialization, and adoption of wireless solutions in the CBRS band, recently expanded its Board to more closely reflect the diversity and growth of the shared spectrum ecosystem. With over 420,000 radios deployed across airports, factories, schools, hospitals, and rural regions, and more than $14 billion invested in the shared spectrum ecosystem, OnGo's Board expansion underscores its core mission to foster inclusive, interoperable, and efficient spectrum use.

"Joining the OnGo Alliance Board at this time of growth is a tremendous opportunity," said Marc Rohleder. "Boldyn Networks has long believed in the power of shared spectrum to transform connectivity, and I look forward to working with other leaders to drive innovation, policy, and deployment in CBRS that truly meets the needs of communities, enterprises, and service providers alike."

As one of seven newly elected directors, Marc Rohleder joins other key leaders from enterprises, service providers, vendors, and integrators. His expertise will help guide policy, technology, and deployment strategies that ensure shared spectrum delivers maximum value - from urban environments and neutral host architectures to rural broadband and enterprise private networks.

"We've expanded the Board membership to more closely reflect all the players in the shared spectrum ecosystem, ensuring diverse viewpoints and interests are more fully represented," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance. "With this enhanced representation spanning enterprises, service providers, vendors, and users, we're positioned to further accelerate shared spectrum innovation and ensure CBRS continues delivering value across every sector—from factory floors to rural communities. This expansion reinforces our role as the center of gravity for private networks, neutral host architectures, and fixed wireless deployments nationwide."

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

For more information contact

Neg Kiaee

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

Boldyn Networks

E [email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks