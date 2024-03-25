Boldyn Networks Upgrades the Wireless Communications for the Utah Transit Authority's FrontRunner Line

Upgraded Wi-Fi and 5G Mobile Access Routers enhance wireless connectivity for passengers traveling from Ogden to Provo

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks, one of the largest shared network infrastructure providers in the world, announces an agreement with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) to enhance and maintain the wireless network on the FrontRunner line, which serves 83 track miles from Ogden to Provo.

The upgraded Wi-Fi network, which leverages 5G and trackside technology, provides greater reliability and enhanced connectivity for passengers while traveling.

UTA

Boldyn Networks designed and deployed the upgraded network and now provides operations and maintenance services, including field support and 24/7/365 monitoring at its National Operations Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The network is built to scale and accommodate future growth as the region is an official bidder to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

"This unique and transformative project requires multiple technologies and advanced infrastructure to ensure a seamless experience for FrontRunner passengers to stay connected throughout their journey," said Nadia Sa'd Mulaire, Boldyn Networks' Vice President of Transit Strategy and Business Development. "Our technology, paired with UTA's forward vision, delivers an enhanced experience and should drive ridership growth. We're excited to have partnered with UTA on this important effort."

The global leader in transit connectivity, Boldyn Networks has designed, built, and currently manages two of the most advanced wireless transit networks in North America, including MTA's New York City Subway and BART in San Francisco, enabling mobile network operators the ability to bring enhanced data and voice connectivity to millions of daily riders.

