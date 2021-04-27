Boliden : Q1 Interim Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenues totaled SEK 17,083 m (13,210)

The operating profit totaled SEK 2,779 m (1,435)

(1,435) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,449 m (1,504)

(1,504) Free cash flow was SEK 2,165 m (-845)

(-845) Earnings per share totaled SEK 7.96 (3.90)

Strong cash flow

(-845). Higher metal prices, but lower treatment charges.

Production disruptions in Mines.

Stable production in Smelters.

