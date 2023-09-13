Boliden and Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) establishes a long-term collaboration around autonomous transports

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden and Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration regarding the implementation of autonomous transport solutions at Boliden's mines. The first project is located at the Garpenberg mine and will be initiated already during 2023.

As a part of the implementation agreement, V.A.S. will deliver an Autonomous Transport Solution that will transport rock fill from an on-site quarry to be used to secure long-term storage capacity at Garpenberg's tailings facility. The transports cover a distance of up to four kilometers and include five trucks. Volvo Autonomous Solutions will develop and deliver a complete autonomous solution that includes vehicles, hardware, software and training. Based on a transport as a service (TaaS) model, the autonomous transport solution will be built on Volvo's premium truck range and V.A.S.'s in-house developed virtual driver. V.A.S. will, in addition, provide a wheel loader for the loading operation.

"It is of course very satisfying that we can be far ahead in technology development and ensure the continued development of our business. Automation is an important part of increasing safety and competitiveness. With this collaboration, we further increase our competence and experience," says Daniel Eklund, Director Technology, Boliden Mines.

The agreement around autonomous transports in Garpenberg is the first collaboration within a strategic MoU between Boliden and V.A.S. aimed at developing new technology related to electrification underground, remote controlled loading and autonomous underground transports.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

[email protected]

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3833737/2290073.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/boliden/i/aerial-photo-sandmagasin-boliden-garpenberg,c3214948 Aerial photo sandmagasin Boliden Garpenberg

SOURCE Boliden