Boliden Q3 2025: Strong cash flow and solid mine production
News provided byBoliden
Oct 22, 2025, 01:58 ET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Overall, the results for the quarter were strong. We had a significant cash flow, even though major investments are still ongoing primarily in the Boliden Area, Odda and Rönnskär." - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.
Financials
- Revenues: SEK 21,971 m (22,193)
- Operating profit: SEK 3,237 m (3,165)
- Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,752 m (2,999)
- Free cash flow: SEK 2,284 m (-495)
- Earnings per share: SEK 8.07 (8.34)
*Process Inventory Revaluation
Highlights
- Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,752 m (2,999)
- Free cash flow was SEK 2,284 m (-495), favorable working capital development
- Stronger prices and terms despite a weaker USD
- Record mine production in Aitik and milled volume in Garpenberg
- Copper grade in Aitik at an all-time low, but full year grade guidance is unchanged
- Lower free metals in Smelters versus the previous quarter
- Key projects progressed well
The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Wednesday, October 22 at 09:00 (CEST). Information is available at www.boliden.com.
For further information, please contact:
Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46-70 291 57 80
[email protected]
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CEST on October 22, 2025.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-q3-2025--strong-cash-flow-and-solid-mine-production,c4254058
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Boliden
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article