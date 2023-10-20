Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2023

News provided by

Boliden

20 Oct, 2023, 02:02 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Q3 2023

  • Revenues totaled SEK 19,396 m (19,480) 
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 1,912 m (3,550)
  • The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 1,940 m (3,484)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK -1,200 m (97)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 4.96 (9.90)

Key investment projects on track

  • Decreasing metal prices
  • Tara mine in care and maintenance
  • Stable milled volumes except in Aitik
  • Low grades
  • Production at Rönnskär ramped up and operating according to modified business model

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, October 20 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO                           Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO                                        Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations          Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

Email: [email protected] 

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on October 20, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

