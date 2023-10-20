Boliden resolves to repurchase its treasury shares

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Boliden has, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2023, resolved to repurchase a maximum of 40,000 treasury shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 20 October 2023 up to and including 27 October for a total amount of maximum SEK 13.2 million. The purpose of the repurchase is to ensure future delivery of shares to the participants in Boliden's long-term share saving programme (LTIP 2023/2026) as resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The repurchase of shares will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase of shares will be carried out by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") which, based on the trading order given by Boliden to SEB, will make its own trading decisions regarding the timing of the repurchases independently of Boliden.

The repurchase now resolved by the Board of Directors shall fulfil the following terms and conditions:

Repurchases shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") and in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. The repurchases shall commence no earlier than 20 October 2023 and shall end no later than 27 October. A maximum of 40,000 shares in the Company may be repurchased for a total amount of up to SEK 13.2 million in order to ensure delivery of shares to participants in the Programme. However, the company's holding of shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company. Repurchases may only be made in compliance with the volume restrictions for the purchase of treasury shares as set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may only be made at a price per share within the price interval applicable from time to time on Nasdaq Stockholm, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time and, in addition, the price restrictions in the Safe Harbour Regulation shall be observed. Payment for shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares in Boliden amounts to 273,511,169 shares. At the time of this press release, the company does not hold any treasury shares.

