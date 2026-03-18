Boliden: Update regarding stopped production at the Garpenberg mine

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the increase in seismic activity to abnormal levels in the Garpenberg mine on Saturday evening, March 14, the mine was evacuated and mine production was halted. Production in the concentrator continued until Sunday, after which this production was also stopped for planning reasons. The seismic activity has since decreased and initial inspections of the mine began on Wednesday, March 18. Production in the mine will be resumed gradually after the inspection of infrastructure and mining positions has been completed. However, the timing of resumed production and the rate of ramp up cannot be determined at this time. The overall impact on Boliden's results can only be estimated once the inspection of the mine has been completed and the best way to resume production has been identified.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/update-regarding-stopped-production-at-the-garpenberg-mine,c4322706

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4322706/3988254.pdf Press release

SOURCE Boliden