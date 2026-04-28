Communiqué from Boliden's Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual General Meeting was held on April 28, 2026 live in Askersund/Zinkgruvan and through postal voting.

Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved on the re-election of Karl-Henrik Sundström, Helene Biström, Tomas Eliasson, Perttu Louhiluoto, Victoire de Margerie, Pia Rudengren and Derek White, and the new election of Guillaume de Goÿs and Maria Moræus Hanssen as Board Members. Karl-Henrik Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year.

Fees

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Chairman of the Board shall be SEK 2,200,000 and SEK 735,000 to Board Members not employed by the company, that the fee for the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 370,000 and SEK 185,000 for the other members of the Audit Committee, and that the fee shall be SEK 100,000 for the members of the Remuneration Committee.

Remuneration etc. to senior executives

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remuneration report issued by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved on remuneration guidelines to senior executives.

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet and Appropriation of Profits

The income statements and balance sheets of the Parent Company and the Group were adopted and the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the appropriation of profits was approved. The Meeting resolved to approve the payment of a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 11.00 per share and Thursday, April 30, 2026, as the record day for dividends. The dividend is scheduled for disbursal to the shareholders through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Auditor

The auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was re-elected as auditor for the period up to and including the next Annual General Meeting.

Long-Term Share Savings Programme 2026/2029

The Meeting resolved on a long-term share savings programme 2026/2029 ("LTIP 2026/2029") aimed at the CEO, other members of the Group Management, General Managers and certain other key employees in the Boliden Group. The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on acquisitions of treasury shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that treasury shares may be transferred to the participants in the LTIP 2026/2029.

Minutes

The minutes with complete resolutions from the Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.boliden.com under "Operations/Governance/Annual General Meetings". A copy of the minutes, except for the voting list, will also be sent to shareholders who request it from the company and who provide their postal address.

Speech by the President and CEO

A speech by the President and CEO Mikael Staffas is available on Boliden's website at https://www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/communique-from-boliden-s-annual-general-meeting,c4341157

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4341157/4062870.pdf Press release

SOURCE Boliden