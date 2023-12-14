Boliden's climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first mining and metals companies in the world, Boliden's climate targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The goals mean reduced climate impact (scope 1 and 2) by 42 percent until 2030, from the 2021 level. Already today, from a global climate perspective, Boliden's metal production is very competitive.

"The announcement shows that we are on the right track and gives us further strength towards our vision of becoming the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Electrification and process development in the business will mean successive emission reductions and lead to our target 2030. This at the same time as our base metals such as copper, zink and nickel are absolutely necessary to phase out fossil fuel in the society," says Åsa Jackson, Executive Vice President, Boliden.

During 2022 and 2023, Boliden has launched several products within, among other things, copper, zinc and lead where the climate impact is significantly lower than global averages. In parallel, Boliden applied to have the climate goals for scope 1 and scope 2 validated and approved by SBTi, which has now taken place and means that these are in line with both the latest climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

