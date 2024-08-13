Boll & Branch Weaves Finances and Inventory with NetSuite

Luxury home textile brand leverages the power of the suite to increase efficiency, expand business visibility, and drive sustainable growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boll & Branch, a luxury bedding and home décor brand, is using Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to change the way home textiles are sourced, made, and purchased. With NetSuite, Boll & Branch has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to help automate financial processes, optimize inventory, and efficiently scale its operations.

Founded in 2014, Boll & Branch began as an online direct-to-consumer business, with an emphasis on ethically sourcing the highest quality raw materials, including 100% organic cotton, and was the first in the industry to offer Fair Trade Certified bedding. Today, it is a leading designer and retailer of luxury home textiles and furniture, operating brick-and-mortar stores, and selling its products through Amazon and major retailers including Bloomingdales and Nordstrom. As it expanded its operations, product portfolio, and sales channels, Boll & Branch's manual financial and inventory processes led to data inaccuracies and disrupted business insights and reporting. To help support its continued growth and improve efficiency, Boll & Branch decided it was time to replace its previous software and selected NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"As our company grew, we knew we needed more automation when it came to our data and finances," said David Reid, CFO, Boll & Branch. "With NetSuite, we have been able to improve productivity and create a real-time view of performance across the business. In addition, better access to insights has helped us identify new revenue opportunities and drive more profitable growth."

With NetSuite, Boll & Branch has been able to save time, improve reporting accuracy, and gain insights to inform its growth strategies by integrating and automating finance and inventory workflows. For example, NetSuite Advanced Inventory helps Boll & Branch optimize fulfillment with a real-time view of inventory and orders across sales channels. NetSuite enables Boll & Branch to understand customer demand by location to improve product availability and avoid stock-outs, and inform targeted marketing campaigns. To uphold its commitment as a Fair Trade partner, NetSuite also helps Boll & Branch improve supply chain visibility and calculate the premiums it pays to invest back into local farm and production communities.

"As a retailer committed to quality and sustainability, managing margins is central to Boll & Branch's success," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of growth and operations, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Boll & Branch has a unified view of its business and can easily access the insights it needs to improve productivity, manage costs, and optimize profit margins. As Boll & Branch expands its operations, NetSuite has the scalability to grow with its business and act as a force multiplier for efficiency."

