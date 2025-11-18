Oracle NetSuite Recognized as a Leader in Two Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports as it Drives AI Innovations in Finance

NetSuite's cloud-based unified suite provides AI-powered cloud ERP for over 43,000 product and service-based organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle NetSuite today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises and the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. In both reports, NetSuite's AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system was recognized as a Leader for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."

"From day one, we built NetSuite to be more than a finance system. For nearly three decades, our unified suite and industry focus have helped businesses grow and adapt to change," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "By embedding AI into everyday workflows and giving customers the flexibility to connect leading AI models of their choice via the NetSuite AI Connector Service, we're helping them make smarter decisions, tailor NetSuite to their unique business needs, and achieve better outcomes. We believe this Gartner recognition underscores our continued innovation and position as a Leader."

With powerful and practical AI capabilities built in, including embedded conversational intelligence, agentic workflows, and natural language search capabilities, NetSuite handles repetitive and complex tasks so that businesses can achieve outcomes faster, more intuitively, and with greater confidence. With NetSuite, businesses can:

Streamline reporting and improve decision-making: With NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management, finance teams can quickly capitalize on growth opportunities by leveraging powerful AI-powered capabilities including generative AI for narrative reporting, predictive forecasting, and an AI-driven digital assistant that provides natural language support.

With NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management, finance teams can quickly capitalize on growth opportunities by leveraging powerful AI-powered capabilities including generative AI for narrative reporting, predictive forecasting, and an AI-driven digital assistant that provides natural language support. Accelerate data analysis with AI-powered insights: With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, finance teams can leverage AI tools and models to analyze data more efficiently and gain predictive insights to improve forecasting.

With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, finance teams can leverage AI tools and models to analyze data more efficiently and gain predictive insights to improve forecasting. Gain access to enterprise-class scale, security, and performance: With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) powering NetSuite, customers of all sizes can benefit from the same reliable, secure, and resilient infrastructure that supports the world's most mission-critical workloads.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) powering NetSuite, customers of all sizes can benefit from the same reliable, secure, and resilient infrastructure that supports the world's most mission-critical workloads. Build, test, and deploy custom AI prompts: With NetSuite Prompt Studio, finance teams can automate tasks and improve decision-making by designing generative AI interactions for specific business processes associated with financials, inventory, procurement, and HR.

With NetSuite Prompt Studio, finance teams can automate tasks and improve decision-making by designing generative AI interactions for specific business processes associated with financials, inventory, procurement, and HR. Integrate leading AI models: With NetSuite AI Connector Service, organizations can select the AI models that best fit their business needs, define the data they can access, and address how the models interact with NetSuite. Built on open standards, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the NetSuite AI Connector Service provides a secure way to connect NetSuite with external AI assistants and agent platforms and includes Standard and Custom MCP tools.

Customers unlock valuable data and AI-powered insights with NetSuite

Trusted by more than 43,000 organizations in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite helps businesses grow, scale, and adapt to change.

"Before using NetSuite, our data was fragmented across different systems and spreadsheets," said David Yankana, director of operations, Amatheon Animal Health. "With NetSuite, having all revenue, logistics, and finance data in one centralized place has eliminated data silos, improved collaboration across departments, and ensured that every decision is based on real-time information."

"From day one, we knew we needed a flexible system that could grow with our business and immediately enable efficiency," said John Herman, co-founder and CEO, BERO. "Neha Soi, our senior vice president of Operations is a force, and guided us to the smart decision of onboarding NetSuite early, as she knew it would allow us to maintain real-time insight across financial and operational layers that were integral to our business. In addition, NetSuite has helped us automate administrative processes, which allows our team to focus on more strategic value and growth priorities."

"As a business with multiple subsidiaries, it has always been critical for us to maintain a holistic view of our data," said Bill Feck, CTO, Packer Fastener. "NetSuite Analytics Warehouse has unified our data across multiple entities, and its built-in AI capabilities help us automate reporting processes, gain predictive insights, and optimize demand planning and forecasting."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

