Bollinger Motors Announces Pricing for B1 + B2 Electric Trucks

"We're going to production with all of the components and features that our team developed from the start; we're staying true to our DNA" says founder Robert Bollinger. "Our trucks deliver a level of performance unlike anything on the market or coming to market."





Targeting low-volume production, Bollinger Motors will build both the Bollinger B1 and the Bollinger B2 in the U.S. Production will start in 2020 with first deliveries slated for 2021. The trucks will be sold and serviced through independent dealers throughout the U.S. and globally.

Bollinger Motors is now accepting $1,000 refundable deposits at the following link: https://bollingermotors.com/reserve/

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a US-based company headquartered outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on-and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck.



