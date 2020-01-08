Bollinger Motors Files Patents for Electric Class 3 Vehicles

The innovative vehicle design, and resulting capabilities and features are highly differentiated from any other volume production vehicle. As just one example, the unique way large components – including motors, inverters, gearboxes, and chargers – are arranged centrally and symmetrically results in a desirable effect on the vehicles' center of gravity.

The patent highlights the vehicle-controls strategy and innovative software solutions used to achieve performance targets including adjustable ride height, variable payload responses, virtual front and rear differential, and various modes of operations, including outboard power usage.

The technical content contained in the application provides substantial competitive advantage and adds to a growing portfolio of intellectual property for Bollinger Motors.

Items contained within the patent include:

Mechanical architecture

Electrical architecture

Electric drivetrain

Modes of operation

Configurability

Common vehicle platform with multiple embodiments

Bollinger Motors filed the provisional patent application on November 18, 2019. The patent application number is 62936929.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a US-based company, headquartered outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on- and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck. Its first prototype, the two-door B1, unveiled in 2017, is displayed at The Peterson Museum in Los Angeles, as part of the 'Alternating Currents' exhibit, open to the public through October 2020.

