Bollinger Motors Reveals Four-Door B1 and B2 Electric Trucks
Sep 26, 2019, 17:00 ET
FERNDALE, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors revealed the four-door B1 all-electric Sport Utility Truck and the B2 electric Pickup Truck today. These beta prototypes mark a major milestone in the company's next steps toward production.
The Bollinger B1 and Bollinger B2 are the world's first all-electric off-road and on-road trucks. Built on the Bollinger Motors Class-3 truck platform, both trucks are built with the same DNA created by the team in 2017. Market-leading capabilities include high and low range,15-inch ground clearance, 10-inch wheel travel, patented pass-through door, and 5,000 lbs. of payload. In addition to their off-road credentials, the Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks are engineered to be road legal throughout the world.
Founder and CEO Robert Bollinger's vision to "reinvent trucks, not just electrify them," took root in 2015 when he recognized the shortcomings of traditional trucks on his farm. "It was time we did something new," said Bollinger. "I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise."
The Bollinger B1 and B2 reveal was streamed live and may be viewed at the following link:
< https://youtu.be/4Q8eeoTEzTg>
More details regarding pricing, manufacturing, and timing will be announced in the coming months.
Specs for the Bollinger B1 and B2 Trucks:
Dual Motor
614 Horsepower
668 lb.-ft. Torque
4.5 Second 0-60 MPH
100 MPH Top Speed
7.8 Power/Weight Ratio
2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox
15" Ground Clearance
10" Wheel Travel
(10" to 20" Variable Ground Clearance)
5201 LB. Payload Capacity
7500 LB Towing Capacity
Geared Axle Hubs
LT285/70/R17
11.75" Vented Brakes
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs
120 kWh Battery Pack
Patented Storage Pass-Through Door
About Bollinger Motors
Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a US-based company headquartered outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on-and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck.
For more information, please visit www.bollingermotors.com
