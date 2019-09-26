Bollinger Motors Reveals Four-Door B1 and B2 Electric Trucks

The Bollinger B1 and Bollinger B2 are the world's first all-electric off-road and on-road trucks. Built on the Bollinger Motors Class-3 truck platform, both trucks are built with the same DNA created by the team in 2017. Market-leading capabilities include high and low range,15-inch ground clearance, 10-inch wheel travel, patented pass-through door, and 5,000 lbs. of payload. In addition to their off-road credentials, the Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks are engineered to be road legal throughout the world.

Founder and CEO Robert Bollinger's vision to "reinvent trucks, not just electrify them," took root in 2015 when he recognized the shortcomings of traditional trucks on his farm. "It was time we did something new," said Bollinger. "I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise."

The Bollinger B1 and B2 reveal was streamed live and may be viewed at the following link:

< https://youtu.be/4Q8eeoTEzTg >

Specs for the Bollinger B1 and B2 Trucks:

Dual Motor

614 Horsepower

668 lb.-ft. Torque

4.5 Second 0-60 MPH

100 MPH Top Speed

7.8 Power/Weight Ratio

2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox

15" Ground Clearance

10" Wheel Travel

(10" to 20" Variable Ground Clearance)

5201 LB. Payload Capacity

7500 LB Towing Capacity

Geared Axle Hubs

LT285/70/R17

11.75" Vented Brakes

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs

120 kWh Battery Pack

Patented Storage Pass-Through Door

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a US-based company headquartered outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on-and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck.

