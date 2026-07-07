Bollinger Shipyards Supports Junior Enlisted Participation in the 2026 CGMA Open

Contribution will fund participation for two teams of active duty Coast Guard members over five years

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Guard Mutual Assistance announced today that Bollinger Shipyards has committed $50,000 over five years to support Coast Guard member participation in the CGMA Open, including funding two teams of four active duty Coast Guard members to attend the 2026 event.

Bollinger's 2026 contribution will help cover registration for eight Coast Guard enlisted personnel in pay grades E-6 and below. The CGMA Open hosted 200 participants in 2025, including 37 junior enlisted members. Attendees represented 29 Coast Guard units across 24 states, including Hawaii.

CGMA Open organizers already offer discounted registration rates for junior enlisted members; however, sponsorships like Bollinger's help further expand access and participation opportunities. The announcement comes as registration continues for the 2026 CGMA Open, scheduled for Nov. 10-12, 2026, at Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee, Florida.

As one of the six Armed Forces of the United States, the U.S. Coast Guard safeguards America's maritime transportation system, protects nearly 95,000 miles of coastline, facilitates more than $5 trillion in annual commerce, conducts search-and-rescue operations, interdicts narcotics, protects critical infrastructure, and supports U.S. national security at home and abroad. Behind every mission are Coast Guard men and women who serve around the clock, often under challenging conditions and far from home.

The CGMA Open helps strengthen the community that supports them.

"The men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard protect our nation every day, and Bollinger Shipyards is proud to support opportunities that strengthen the Coast Guard community," said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. "The CGMA Open is about far more than golf. It's about bringing people together in support of Coast Guard members and families."

CGMA leaders say maintaining access and participation for junior enlisted members remains an important priority as the event continues to grow.

"As the costs of participation have increased, sponsorships like Bollinger's help ensure junior enlisted members can continue to take part in experiences like the CGMA Open that strengthen community, build camaraderie, and remind Coast Guard members they are supported," said Brooke Millard, CEO of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. "Our commitment remains making this event accessible while creating a premier experience that brings the Coast Guard community together."

Bollinger's $50,000 commitment over five years directly funds participation opportunities for Coast Guard members, which is an area of growing need as registration costs have increased. CGMA hopes this kind of participation-focused giving will inspire others to step forward.

The CGMA Open serves as one of the organization's largest annual community-building and fundraising events supporting Coast Guard families. The 2026 CGMA Open will bring together Coast Guard members, retirees, veterans, families, and supporters for three days of golf, fellowship, and mission-driven community.

CGMA welcomes support from organizations, foundations, and individuals interested in helping Coast Guard members and families participate in the CGMA Open and supporting CGMA's broader mission of providing financial relief and assistance to the Coast Guard community.

Registration includes three rounds of golf on Reunion Resort championship courses, a welcome reception, the Shoreside Social, an awards banquet as well as breakfast and lunch throughout the event, golf cart and range balls, and additional hospitality experiences throughout the property.

The event supports CGMA, the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard.

In 2025 alone, CGMA delivered more than $12.1 million in direct support to Coast Guard members, civilian employees, retirees, and families. During the 2025 and 2026 government shutdowns, CGMA provided more than $3.6 million in emergency assistance to more than 1,400 Coast Guard families.

Since 1924, CGMA has provided more than $260 million in direct assistance to the Coast Guard community.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the 2026 CGMA Open or funding participation opportunities for Coast Guard members may contact CGMA for more information. Registration, sponsorship information, and participation sponsorship details are available at: https://mycgma.org/give-help/golf2026/

About Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, providing financial assistance, education programs, and support services to Coast Guard active duty, reserve, civilian employees, retirees, Auxiliarists, and families. Since 1924, CGMA has delivered more than $260 million in direct assistance — strengthening the readiness and resilience of the Coast Guard community. CGMA relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to fulfill its mission. Learn more at www.mycgma.org.

SOURCE Coast Guard Mutual Assistance