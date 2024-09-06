Bologna Business School opens the New Campus: A School for the New Millennium, dedicated to experiential learning, where interdisciplinarity drives innovation

A project born from the desire to support the School's community, which boasts over 300 faculty members, 3,500 new students each year from 65 countries, and over 15,000 alumni

BBS, one of the 220 EQUIS-accredited schools, out of 16,000 worldwide, is launching a challenge for the future of European manufacturing through a unique interdisciplinary approach

The project by MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects has revitalized a site opposite the historic BBS headquarters, with which it is directly connected; The over 3,500 square meters of new space, equipped with the latest learning technologies, offer areas designed for interpersonal interaction, adding to the 5,000 square meters of the Renaissance Villa Guastavillani, surrounded by 15 hectares of parkland

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bologna Business School (BBS) opens the New Campus. Riding the wave of rapid growth in international rankings (the Financial Times named it the "highest riser"), BBS entrusted MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects with the project of integrating contemporary architecture with respect for the surrounding area. Cutting-edge technology and sustainability are the cornerstones of BBS's New Campus, a place built for people, industry, and the Italian economy.

BBS Area and the New Campus

Founded in 2000 and rooted in the 1,000 years of history of the University of Bologna, BBS represents the school for the new Millennium. Established by four departments of the University of Bologna, BBS is now a foundation of around 20 members, predominantly businesses. Backed by 12 different departments, BBS brings to life an interdisciplinary approach – supported by a faculty of over 300 professors, composed of 50% academics and 50% managers, consultants, and entrepreneurs – designed to foster innovation.

The opening of the New Campus, held this morning, was attended by the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, EFMD President, Eric Cornuel, MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects Founder and Design Director, Mario Cucinella, Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna, BBS Dean, Max Bergami and President Romano Prodi. The event brought together local institutions, representatives from the academic world, and prominent business figures, embodying the spirit and mission of Bologna Business School as a hub for fruitful exchange between these two worlds.

The New Campus consists of three state-of-the-art buildings designed according to the highest sustainability standards, set amidst green spaces, on a site where incomplete structures once stood. Thanks to MCA's project and the collaboration with the Municipality of Bologna, a contemporary, eco-sustainable complex dedicated to in-person teaching has been created, perfectly integrated into the landscape. The New Campus is connected to the historic headquarters of Bologna Business School at Villa Guastavillani, built in 1575 by Cardinal Filippo Guastavillani and restored for the Jubilee of 2000. This new campus is a symbol of the future that connects with the roots and history, not just of Bologna, but of the very concept of university.

The architectural and sustainability aspects come together in the new structure, which employs solutions that allow for optimal control of light, heat, and energy consumption, with a photovoltaic system that powers the entire Campus. Thanks to the large park surrounding the Campus, a system for collecting and managing rainwater has also been implemented, making it reusable during the summer months.

The internal spaces go beyond the concept of a traditional classroom, with all areas designed for interpersonal interaction and experiential learning.

Max Bergami, Dean of BBS, commented: "Bologna Business School is an institution of the 21st-century. It is deeply rooted in the long history of the University of Bologna and simultaneously offers the best forward-looking education to 3,500 participants from 65 countries worldwide. Both symbolically and in substance, the opening of this campus reminds Italy, Europe, and the world that the past, present, and future can thrive within the same institution, like BBS. This new milestone in the School's growth would not have been possible without the support of all the Foundation's Members and numerous other supporters who encourage us to pursue our mission of multiplying opportunities for participants and all stakeholders."

"The project for the New Campus of Bologna Business School," said Mario Cucinella, Founder and Design Director of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, "develops around the idea of unity in diversity: the new building interacts with the landscape as a unifying and generative element, creating an empathetic dialogue between the surrounding environment and the architecture. The historical significance of these places intertwines with contemporaneity, generating a mutual exchange capable of inspiring young students."

Bologna Business School is a private foundation, supported by the University of Bologna and numerous businesses and private organizations. BBS received EQUIS accreditation in 2021, awarded to just over 220 business schools out of 16,000 worldwide. Every year, approximately 3,500 people, including recent graduates, managers, and entrepreneurs from around 65 countries, participate in BBS courses.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497389/Bologna_Business_School_New_Campus.jpg