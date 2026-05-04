Bolster AI Launches Marketplace Protection, Cutting Fraud Costs by 20X

New offering expands Bolster AI's platform to detect and remove marketplace fraud, including counterfeit listings and unauthorized sellers.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster AI today announced the launch of Marketplace Monitoring & Takedowns, a new solution designed to help companies detect and remove fraudulent listings, counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and scam-driven goods across online marketplaces.

As fraud spreads beyond phishing and impersonation into commerce channels, many brands are losing revenue, customer trust, and operational time to listings they don't control. Bolster AI continuously monitors for suspicious listings, then helps remove them through evidence-backed takedown workflows and ongoing re-listing suppression.

"Most teams can find fraudulent marketplace listings, but few can remove them at scale," said Rod Schultz, CEO of Bolster AI. "Marketplace Monitoring & Takedowns automates the removal process, helping brands recover lost revenue, reduce customer harm, and eliminate the operational burden of enforcement."

The new solution is designed for e-commerce brands, consumer companies, gaming platforms, digital goods providers, and other organizations whose products or brand presence are being exploited across third-party marketplaces.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous monitoring across prioritized global marketplaces

Detection of counterfeit listings, unauthorized sellers, and fraudulent digital goods

Evidence-backed takedown requests designed for faster action

Ongoing tracking of re-listings, repeat abuse, and connected seller networks

Centralized reporting on trends, removals, and exposure

For many brands, enforcement has historically required costly manual or legal processes. Traditional domain actions such as UDRP can cost up to $10,000 each, forcing teams to prioritize only a small percentage of abuse cases. Bolster AI reduces cost per takedown by up to 20x, making it practical and affordable to address the full scope of the problem. Unlike tools that stop at monitoring, Bolster AI manages the enforcement lifecycle from detection through removal and continued suppression.

"Fraud doesn't stay in one channel anymore," said Todd Graham, Managing Partner at M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, "Customers may first encounter abuse in search, social, marketplaces, or messaging apps. Marketplace fraud is where the damage often becomes visible, and brands need a faster way to respond."

Marketplace Monitoring & Takedowns is available immediately as part of the Bolster AI platform. You can learn more here: https://bolster.ai/platform/marketplace-monitoring

About Bolster AI

Bolster AI is a leader in AI-powered brand protection, helping companies detect and remove digital threats across domains, social media, marketplaces, paid ads, and more. The platform combines continuous monitoring with automated enforcement to identify abuse and take it down quickly, protecting revenue, customers, and brand reputation. Bolster AI works with leading enterprises across financial services, e-commerce, technology, and other industries to reduce risk and stay ahead of evolving threats.

To learn more, visit https://bolster.ai

SOURCE Bolster AI