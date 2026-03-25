Bolster AI Powers New Brand Guardian Solution to Combat AI-Driven Fraud

A leading global cybersecurity and cloud computing company launches Brand Guardian powered by Bolster AI to protect customers from phishing, impersonation, and fraud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster AI, the AI-powered brand security platform protecting the world's leading enterprises from digital fraud, today announced a partnership with a leading global cybersecurity and cloud computing company to power Brand Guardian, a new solution designed to help organizations detect and disrupt brand impersonation and phishing campaigns targeting their customers.

Fraud is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces in cybersecurity. As generative AI lowers the cost of creating convincing fake websites, domains, and digital identities, attackers are launching impersonation campaigns at unprecedented scale. Increasingly, these campaigns use techniques such as geo-fencing, conditional delivery, and infrastructure filtering to ensure real victims see convincing fraud experiences while automated scanners see nothing at all.

Brand Guardian, powered by Bolster AI, combines global internet infrastructure with Bolster's AI-driven fraud detection and automated takedown technology to help enterprises identify and disrupt these campaigns earlier and at greater scale. Additional details on the partnership and the technology behind it are available in Bolster AI's blog announcement: http://bolster.ai/blog/brand-guardian-by-ak

Together, the companies are working to address a fundamental shift in the threat landscape: attackers increasingly target customers as the entry point into organizations, using phishing, impersonation, and digital fraud to bypass traditional security controls.

"Cybersecurity teams have spent decades focused on protecting corporate infrastructure, but the fastest-growing attack surface today is the customer," said Rod Schultz, CEO of Bolster AI. "Attackers are using AI to launch impersonation campaigns faster than organizations can respond. By combining global internet infrastructure with Bolster's AI-driven detection and automated disruption capabilities, we're helping security teams shift from reacting to individual phishing pages to disrupting entire fraud campaigns."

Through the collaboration, enterprises gain increased visibility into brand abuse across the internet and the ability to respond more effectively to evolving threats. The joint capabilities enable organizations to:

Detect impersonation campaigns earlier by identifying fraudulent domains, websites, social media accounts, and email infrastructure associated with brand abuse.

by identifying fraudulent domains, websites, social media accounts, and email infrastructure associated with brand abuse. Observe attacks from the victim's perspective , helping uncover fraud that relies on geo-targeting, conditional phishing, and evasive delivery techniques.

, helping uncover that relies on geo-targeting, conditional phishing, and evasive delivery techniques. Disrupt campaigns faster using automated investigation and takedown workflows that remove fraudulent assets before they harm customers.

using automated investigation and takedown workflows that remove fraudulent assets before they harm customers. Understand campaign impact by correlating infrastructure signals to estimate exposure and the broader scope of a fraud operation.

"Digital fraud is evolving at an unprecedented pace as attackers use automation and AI to scale their operations," said Chris Kissel, IDC Security & Trust Research Vice President. "Combining global internet infrastructure with Bolster's AI-driven fraud detection and disruption technology represents an important step forward in helping enterprises protect their customers and their brands."

Bolster AI is showcasing the capabilities behind Brand Guardian at RSA Conference 2026.

Brand Guardian, powered by Bolster AI, is available through a global cybersecurity and cloud computing company to enterprises looking to protect their digital presence and customers from impersonation and fraud.

To learn more about the partnership, visit: http://bolster.ai/blog/brand-guardian-by-ak

About Bolster AI

Bolster AI is an AI-powered brand security platform that helps enterprises detect, investigate, and take down phishing sites, impersonation campaigns, and digital fraud targeting their customers. Using advanced AI and automation, Bolster enables organizations to disrupt fraud campaigns at scale and protect the digital experiences their customers rely on.

Learn more at bolster.ai

SOURCE Bolster AI