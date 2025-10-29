Bolster AI Launches "Signals" to Give CISOs Real-Time Intelligence on Brand and Cyber Risk

New platform defines external fraud and cyber intelligence—helping security leaders benchmark risk, detect AI-powered threats, and prove ROI to the board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-powered fraud and impersonation attacks surge, enterprise CISOs are under mounting pressure to explain risk, justify spend, and respond faster. Bolster AI, the leader in AI-driven brand protection, today announced Bolster Signals, a new intelligence platform that turns overwhelming threat data into actionable, board-ready insights.

Despite record cybersecurity investment, most organizations still can't answer basic executive questions: Which threats matter most? Are we seeing more attacks than our peers? How do we prove ROI?

"Speed isn't enough anymore," said Rod Schultz, CEO of Bolster AI. "CISOs need intelligence: context, comparison, and confidence. Signals gives them all three."

A New Category: External Fraud and Cyber Convergence Intelligence

Signals defines a new class of intelligence that unites external fraud telemetry with cyber risk data: bridging the gap between brand protection, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity operations.

By analyzing data across web, social, email, and app ecosystems, Signals helps organizations visualize where AI-generated phishing sites, deepfake domains, and impersonation attacks originate—and how effectively they're being taken down.

"Fraud, security, and brand protection can no longer operate in silos," Schultz added. "Signals brings these worlds together so CISOs can see the full picture of their external attack surface."

Ask Complex Questions in Plain English

Signals introduces two capabilities rarely found in threat protection tools: natural-language queries and industry benchmarking.

Security teams can ask questions like:

"Which countries host our most impersonation attacks?"

"How does our phishing volume compare to other financial services companies?"

Signals instantly visualizes trends across global threat data, comparing each organization's exposure, response times, and attack types against anonymized industry benchmarks to reveal "Is this normal?"

"Bolster's Signals delivers critical insights by aligning internal data with industry and global benchmarks," said Brandon Self, Information Security/BCP at American Century Investments and customer of Bolster AI. "It's transformed how we visualize our threat landscape and communicate value to executives."

Turning Detection Into Defense

Built on Bolster's award-winning AI detection platform—which delivers 99.999% accuracy and automated takedowns. Signals layers intelligence on top of detection. The result: teams move from reactive response to proactive, predictive risk management.

Availability

Bolster Signals is available now to all Bolster AI Platform customers.

Organizations can request a demo or learn more at Bolster Signals

About Bolster AI

Bolster AI protects enterprises from external digital threats, detecting and removing phishing attacks, brand impersonation, fraudulent apps, and social media scams before they reach customers. The company's AI-powered platform monitors across web, email, social, app stores, and the dark web; delivering automated takedowns with 99.999% accuracy. Bolster serves leading financial services, technology, e-commerce, and consumer brands globally.

For more information, visit Bolster AI.

