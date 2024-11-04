Bolster Appoints Rod Schultz as CEO to Drive AI-Powered Security Growth

Schultz will drive go-to-market and platform development for AI-powered detection and takedown of phishing and impersonation attacks, building on the recent launch of our 'AI Security for Email' feature

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster , the leader in brand security, today announced the appointment of Rod Schultz to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Schultz brings more than 25 years of business strategy, product innovation, and secure technology development expertise to the role, and will continue Bolster's growth as it tackles the increasing threat of AI-driven phishing and impersonation attacks. Schultz previously held leadership roles at Apple, Adobe, and Zoom, with a strong focus on SaaS and security solutions. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Product and Engineering at Dust Identity.

"As CEO, I look forward to fostering an innovative culture where employees are empowered to contribute to our mission and inspired to achieve extraordinary outcomes for our customers," said Schultz. "Bolster is dedicated to combating the growing threat of phishing campaigns that endanger both organizations and individuals worldwide. With the introduction of generative AI, the marginal cost to generate fraudulent emails, websites, applications, and social posts is effectively zero. By aligning employee goals to attack these challenges to authenticity of information, Bolster is positioned to create value for customers and innovate in the quickly growing technology sector of brand security."

More than 90% of cyberattacks originate from phishing, and the rise of AI has lowered the cost and effort required for attackers to deploy increasingly sophisticated schemes across websites, mobile apps, social media, and more. Bolster's platform uses large language models (LLMs) and the largest structured phishing dataset in the industry, to proactively respond, taking down nearly 700,000 malicious websites, over 53,000 applications and 23,000 social media websites threats since January 2023.

Under Schultz's leadership, Bolster will expand its role as a leading brand security platform, using AI to detect and swiftly remove phishing and impersonation attacks across digital channels. Bolster's AI-driven automation not only speeds up takedown times to mere minutes but requires no manual intervention in 95% of cases, setting a new standard for rapid, scalable brand protection.

"Bolster is uniquely positioned to protect enterprises from the growing threat of AI-driven phishing and impersonation attacks," said Umesh Padval, managing director at Thomvest Ventures. "With Rod's extensive experience in product and engineering management, combined with his strategic vision, I'm confident that Bolster will continue to lead the industry in leveraging generative AI for real-time detection and response to these critical security threats."

Bolster has recently introduced eight advanced LLM-based transformers, enabling enterprises to detect phishing attempts before they reach email inboxes or social media accounts. Its latest feature, Bolster AI Security for Email, enhances this capability by harnessing crowd-sourced reports to spot and neutralize phishing and impersonation scams in real-time. The feature automates threat analysis and takedowns, protecting brands from fraudulent schemes that can harm customer trust and loyalty.

To learn more about Bolster AI Security for Email and how it helps safeguard against phishing, visit: https://bolster.ai/platform/ai-security-for-email

For more information on Bolster's phishing and impersonation protection, visit www.bolster.ai

About Bolster

Bolster's mission is to make the internet a safer place by detecting, taking down, and monitoring phishing, fraud, and scam activity across the web, social media, app stores, and the dark web. Within milliseconds, Bolster renders a verdict using LLMs and the largest structured phishing dataset in the industry – delivering multi-channel phishing protection with near-perfect precision and at scale. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.

