Bolster Appoints Key Customer Success and People Executives as Customer Adoption Grows Over 200% in 12 Months

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster Inc. , the automated digital risk protection company, today announced two key executive hires to support significant customer adoption and company growth. Jack Marshall joins as Vice President of Customer Success and will be responsible for supporting the company's accelerated rate of customer growth. Cleo Valeroso joins as Vice President of People and will be responsible for an aggressive hiring strategy and continuing Bolster's important cultural initiatives.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Jack and Cleo to our team," stated Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster. "Their expertise is vital in maintaining an excellent customer experience, while ensuring an inclusive work environment as we continue to grow at a remarkable rate. Customer success and culture have always been top priorities for Bolster and I'm thrilled to have two industry leaders join our team to continue our mission. I look forward to what we can accomplish as a team in 2023 and beyond."

Over the last 12 months, Bolster has increased its customer base by over 200% adding several well-known companies including Coinbase, Booking.com, Uber, LinkedIn, Covanta , CaptivateIQ , Daniel Defense and Made In Cookware . Although customer satisfaction has always remained high, the leadership team recognized that fast growth can negatively impact the customer experience and proactively appointed an established leader to ensure a positive customer experience. Marshall is passionate about working with customers and previously created several effective customer success organizations at Fortify Software, AlienVault, Contrast Security, and Prevoty. Prior to his customer success career, Marshall founded Photoloft.com, the first - and at the time - largest photo sharing site on the Internet, which was acquired by Canon Inc. of Japan.

"Throughout my career, I've had the great fortune of developing robust customer success organizations for fast growing companies," stated Marshall. "There is nothing more rewarding than happy customers, which is what makes me the most excited about joining Bolster. Since day one, the company has made sure every customer has an enthusiastic experience working with Bolster. My job will be to make sure we maintain this level of enthusiasm as we quickly increase our customer base. I'm up for this challenge and expect to have great fun as we navigate exceptional customer growth."

Since its inception, Bolster has been dedicated to a supportive, passionate and diverse culture that strives for excellence. When the company began experiencing tremendous growth to support industry momentum, it was a top priority to maintain an outstanding culture. To help support this effort, Valeroso joins as Vice President of People where she will drive people and culture initiatives. Valeroso brings a wealth of experience in the human resources and operations field, having worked with numerous leading companies across various industries. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Global People Operations for ZEDEDA. Previously, she was the Global Head of People Operations for LiveAction.

"When I met Abhishek and his team, I knew immediately that Bolster was a great fit for me and my background," stated Valeroso. "The company has done an amazing job of implementing diversity initiatives. To date, women represent over 30% of the workforce and I'm so looking forward to continuing these initiatives, while attracting top talent. Together, we will continue to foster a positive and inclusive workplace culture."

At Bolster, our mission is to make the internet safe for everyone. That's why we created the first and only fully automated platform purpose-built from the ground up to detect, monitor, and take down fraudsters on the Internet. We call it Automated Digital Risk Protection. Our comprehensive platform offers the most efficient protection across web, social media, app stores, and the dark web to combat fraudulent sites and content. Bolster was founded in 2017 by security industry veterans with headquarters in Los Altos, CA. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai/ .

